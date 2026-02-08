ETV Bharat / international

Iran FM Looks To More Nuclear Talks, But Warns US

In this handout photo released by the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 6, 2026, US special envoy Steve Witkoff shakes hands with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi as Jared Kushner looks on during a meeting in Muscat. ( AFP )

Paris: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday he hoped talks with the United States would resume soon, while reiterating Tehran's red lines and warning against any American attack.

According to excerpts published on his official Telegram channel during an interview with the Al Jazeera network, Araghchi said that Iran's missile programme was "never negotiable" in Friday's talks in Oman. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to raise the ballistic missiles programme in a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington next week.

Araghchi meanwhile warned that Tehran would target US bases in the region if the US attacked Iranian territory. It came as lead Iran negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, signalling the persistent threat of US military action.

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said the two top officials visited the nuclear-powered vessel in a post on social media. In his own social media post, Witkoff said the aircraft carrier and its strike group was "keeping us safe and upholding President Trump's message of peace through strength".

Good start

Araghchi on Saturday said that despite the talks in Muscat being indirect, "an opportunity arose to shake hands with the American delegation". He called the talks "a good start", but insisted "there is a long way to go to build trust". He said the talks would resume "soon".

Trump on Friday called the talks "very good", and pledged another round of negotiations next week. Despite this, he signed an executive order effective from Saturday that called for the "imposition of tariffs" on countries still doing business with Iran.

The United States also announced new sanctions against numerous shipping entities and vessels, aimed at curbing Iran's oil exports. More than a quarter of Iran's trade is with China, with $18 billion in imports and $14.5 billion in exports in 2024, according to World Trade Organization data.

'Defence issue'

Araghchi told Al Jazeera that nuclear enrichment was Iran's "inalienable right and must continue". "We are ready to reach a reassuring agreement on enrichment," he said.