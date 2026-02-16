ETV Bharat / international

Iran FM Heads To Geneva For Second Round Of Talks With US: Ministry

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed to Switzerland on Sunday for the second round of renewed talks with the United States later this week, his ministry said.

Araghchi "left Tehran for Geneva late Sunday, heading a diplomatic and technical delegation to conduct the second round of nuclear talks and hold a number of diplomatic consultations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Indirect Iran–US nuclear talks will be held on Tuesday with the mediation and good offices of Oman."

During his visit to Geneva, Araghchi is expected to hold talks with his Swiss and Omani counterparts as well as the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, and other international officials, the foreign ministry statement said.

Tehran and Washington restarted negotiations in Muscat on February 6, months after previous talks collapsed when Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran last June that started a 12-day war.

Considerable uncertainty surrounds the fate of Iran's stockpile of more than 400 kilogrammes of 60-per cent enriched uranium that was last seen by nuclear watchdog inspectors in June.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that any deal between the two must involve the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran as well as Tehran's ability to enrich more.

"There should be no enrichment capability... dismantle the equipment and the infrastructure that allows you to enrich in the first place," he said during a speech in Jerusalem.