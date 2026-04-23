ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Splattered With Red Liquid In Berlin

Iran's Reza Pahlavi, exiled son of Shah Reza Pahlavi, is protected by security after he was attacked with a red fluid, following a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 23, 2026 ( AP )

Berlin: Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was splattered with red liquid on Thursday as he left a building in Berlin. Pahlavi had just departed a news briefing, during which he criticized the ceasefire between the Unites States and Iran, when the incident occurred outside Germany's federal press conference building.

He then waved to his supporters and got into a car that drove away. The alleged perpetrator was immediately detained by police.

Pahlav, 65, is the son of Iran's former shah, who was so widely hated that millions took to the streets in 1979 to force him from power. Nevertheless, Pahlavi is trying to position himself as a player in his country's future, though it's unclear how much support he has in Iran after he has been in exile for nearly 50 years.

Pahlavi, who was not invited to meet with any government representatives during his visit to Berlin, argued Thursday that the ceasefire agreement assumes the Iranian government's behavior will change and "you're going to deal with people who all of a sudden have become pragmatists."