ETV Bharat / international

Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Israel

Tehran: Iran has put to death a man accused of spying for Israel, the latest execution since a 12-day June war between the archenemies, the judiciary's press agency announced Saturday.

"The death sentence for Aghil Keshavarz, found guilty of spying for the Zionist regime, communicating and cooperating with the regime, and taking photographs of military and security sites, was carried out after being upheld by the Supreme Court and following legal procedures," the Mizan agency reported.

The man, described as an agent of Israel's Mossad foreign intelligence service, had been arrested between April and May in Urmia in northwestern Iran, it added. Since the war, Iran has promised swift trials for those arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel. It has announced multiple arrests and the executions of at least ten people convicted of working with Mossad.