Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Israel
Iran has so far announced multiple arrests and the executions of at least ten people convicted of working with Israel's Mossad foreign intelligence service.
By AFP
Published : December 20, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
Tehran: Iran has put to death a man accused of spying for Israel, the latest execution since a 12-day June war between the archenemies, the judiciary's press agency announced Saturday.
"The death sentence for Aghil Keshavarz, found guilty of spying for the Zionist regime, communicating and cooperating with the regime, and taking photographs of military and security sites, was carried out after being upheld by the Supreme Court and following legal procedures," the Mizan agency reported.
The man, described as an agent of Israel's Mossad foreign intelligence service, had been arrested between April and May in Urmia in northwestern Iran, it added. Since the war, Iran has promised swift trials for those arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Israel. It has announced multiple arrests and the executions of at least ten people convicted of working with Mossad.
Iran, which does not recognise Israel, has long accused it of conducting sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities and assassinating its scientists. In October, Tehran toughened its legislation and penalties for people accused of spying for Israel and the United States, who will now "be punished by the confiscation of all assets ... and subject to the death penalty." A previous law did not target any specific country, and espionage was not necessarily punishable by death.
