Iran Executes 3 Men Detained During January Protests
Iran has executed three people on Thursday, convicted of killing police officers during nationwide protests in January.
By PTI
Published : March 19, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Tehran: Iran’s judiciary announced Thursday the execution of three men detained in January’s nationwide protests, the first such sentences known to have been carried out.
Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the executions. Iran typically carries out the death penalty with hangings.
Mizan identified those executed as Mehdi Ghasemi, Saleh Mohammadi and Saeed Davvodi. It alleged the three men had stabbed two police officers to death in Qom, some 130 kilometres (80 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, during the protests.
Iran’s judiciary has been threatening to carry out executions of those arrested in the protests.
Iran put down the demonstrations with intense violence that killed thousands of people and saw tens of thousands others detained.
Activists have warned Iran could carry out a wave of mass executions of those detained in the protests.
Iran has long been accused by rights campaigners of extracting coerced confessions from detainees and not allowing them to fully defend themselves in court.