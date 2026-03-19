ETV Bharat / international

Iran Executes 3 Men Detained During January Protests

Tehran: Iran’s judiciary announced Thursday the execution of three men detained in January’s nationwide protests, the first such sentences known to have been carried out.

Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the executions. Iran typically carries out the death penalty with hangings.

Mizan identified those executed as Mehdi Ghasemi, Saleh Mohammadi and Saeed Davvodi. It alleged the three men had stabbed two police officers to death in Qom, some 130 kilometres (80 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, during the protests.

Iran’s judiciary has been threatening to carry out executions of those arrested in the protests.