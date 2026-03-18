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Iran Executed Swedish Citizen: Sweden Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Maria Malmer said that it is with dismay that I have received information that a Swedish citizen was executed in Iran earlier today

IRAN EXECUTE SWEDISH CITIZEN
FILE- Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard (ANI)
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By AFP

Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Stockholm: Sweden's foreign minister on Wednesday confirmed that Iran had executed a Swedish citizen, after Iranian authorities announced the first execution of a man convicted of spying since the start of its war against Israel and the United States.

"It is with dismay that I have received information that a Swedish citizen was executed in Iran earlier today," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement.

Since the man's arrest during Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June, Sweden has "repeatedly raised the case at various levels with Iranian representatives," she added.

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IRAN SWEDEN
IRAN EXECUTE SWEDISH CITIZEN
IRAN SWEDISH CITIZEN

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