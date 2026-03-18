Iran Executed Swedish Citizen: Sweden Foreign Minister
Foreign Minister Maria Malmer said that it is with dismay that I have received information that a Swedish citizen was executed in Iran earlier today
By AFP
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Stockholm: Sweden's foreign minister on Wednesday confirmed that Iran had executed a Swedish citizen, after Iranian authorities announced the first execution of a man convicted of spying since the start of its war against Israel and the United States.
"It is with dismay that I have received information that a Swedish citizen was executed in Iran earlier today," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement.
Det är med bestörtning jag har tagit del av information om att en svensk medborgare tidigare i dag har avrättats i Iran.— Maria M Stenergard (@MariaStenergard) March 18, 2026
Mina tankar går i denna svåra stund till de anhöriga i Sverige och i Iran.https://t.co/Ay9F78rn6u
Since the man's arrest during Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June, Sweden has "repeatedly raised the case at various levels with Iranian representatives," she added.
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