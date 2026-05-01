ETV Bharat / international

Iran Dying To Make A Deal, Says Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that Iran was “dying to make a deal” to end the now paused war and virtually ruled out resuming air strikes.

Trump’s remarks during a media interaction at the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon came at a time when Iran threatened fresh strikes if the US resumed the war which has been paused since the warring sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 8. “I don’t know that we need it,” Trump said to a question on whether he was getting “antsy to break the ceasefire”.

The US president claimed that the military action had sharply degraded Iran’s capabilities. “Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone… their drone factories are about 82 per cent down. Their missile production had also been hit. Their missile factories are almost 90 per cent down,” he said.

“We obliterated that nuclear capacity of theirs,” Trump said, adding that the Iranian economy was crashing as a result of the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. “They're not getting any money from oil. And hopefully, it can be worked out very soon," he added.