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Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Naval Blockade 'Lifted'

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister said that the blockade on Iranian ports was something we had emphasised from the outset

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Naval Blockade 'Lifted'
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By AFP

Published : June 16, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tehran: An Iranian deputy foreign minister on Tuesday said the two-month US naval blockade on Iranian ports had been lifted ahead of the planned formal signing of a deal ending the war.

"The lifting of the blockade was something we had emphasised from the outset. It has now begun, and the blockade has been lifted prior to the formal signing" scheduled for Friday, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to the government's website.

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TAGGED:

IRAN PORTS
US NAVY BLOCK LIFT
STRAIT OF HORMUZ
MAJID TAKHT RAVANCHI
IRAN DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER

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