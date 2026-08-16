ETV Bharat / international

Iran Demands Release Of Downed Pilots As Qatar Denies Holding Them

A woman is silhouetted against the sun as she checks her cellphone at Islamic Revolution square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. ( AP )

Tehran: Iran on Saturday demanded that Qatar release three of Tehran's pilots whose aircraft went down early in the Middle East war, though the Gulf state denied it was detaining them. Iran had previously reported one pilot killed and others missing after a sortie to Qatar in March, but news of their alleged capture was not publicised at the time.

"Three Iranian pilots were captured alive by Qatari forces after their Su-24 fighter jets crashed during the war," said General Mohammad Bagherzadeh of the Iranian armed forces, Fars news agency reported.

"Javad Salehi, Abdolmajid Dashtian and Omran Behraveshian have been held by Qatari forces for six months," he said in a letter addressed to the International Committee of the Red Cross. In the letter, Bagherzadeh called for their release, saying the pilots had not been allowed to meet or contact their families.

In response, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on X: "We categorically deny the claims circulating regarding the detention of Iranian pilots & are surprised by these misleading statements."

Qatar rescuers "carried out their duties to the fullest" searching for the pilots, he added. It had "communicated with the Iranian side to coordinate the handover of the remains of one of the pilots who was found", said Ansari.

"Qatar also issued an invitation for an Iranian team to visit the Qatar to be briefed on the details of the search & rescue operations in April, but the Iranian side has yet to respond to the invitation," he added.