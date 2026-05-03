ETV Bharat / international

Iran Conveys New Proposal To US To Break Deadlock Over Peace Talks

Vehicles drive past a billboard with graphic showing Strait of Hormuz and sewn lips of U.S. President Donald Trump in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. ( AP )

Lahore: In an attempt to break the deadlock over peace talks with the US, Iran has conveyed a “multi-layered proposal” to Washington, a senior official familiar with the development said on Sunday.

Although US President Donald Trump says he is still not satisfied with Iran’s new offer to end the Middle East conflict, Washington is unlikely to accept any framework that does not include firm guarantees preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. The Iran war, launched by the US and Israel on February 28, has been on hold since April 8, with one round of peace talks having taken place in Islamabad since then.

The Strait of Hormuz has been a major sticking point in the talks, with Iran proposing to reopen the key global oil shipping route as part of a ceasefire, while the US insists that any agreement must address Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The official told PTI that the fresh Iran proposal is a phased de-escalation framework, seeking to separate immediate conflict management from the more complex and long-standing dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“The first component of the plan focuses on urgent de-escalation measures. Iran has indicated willingness to ease tensions in and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, provided Washington reciprocates by scaling back its military posture and easing economic pressure, including restrictions affecting Iranian oil exports,” he said.

Tehran views confidence-building steps as essential before entering substantive negotiations, the official believes.

“Secondly, Iran is seeking to decouple the restoration of maritime trade and oil flows from nuclear negotiations, arguing that economic normalisation should precede any binding commitments on its nuclear activities,” he said.

“On the third component, Tehran has signalled conditional flexibility on the nuclear front. While reaffirming its position on the right to peaceful nuclear energy, Iran has indicated openness to discussing limits on uranium enrichment and enhanced monitoring mechanisms — but only within a broader agreement that guarantees tangible sanctions relief.”

Another source said Iran is also seeking formal recognition of its nuclear rights under international frameworks, alongside assurances that any agreement would be durable and not subject to unilateral withdrawal.