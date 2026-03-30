ETV Bharat / international

Iran Confirms The Revolutionary Guard Navy Chief Was Killed

In this image provided by Sepahnews of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Feb. 16, 2026, the guard's navy commander Alireza Tangsiri speaks during a military drill Feb. 2026 in the Persian Gulf, Iran. ( AP )

Tehran: Israel on Thursday had said it killed Alireza Tangsiri, a rear admiral in the navy. A statement from the Guard on Monday, read on state television, said Tangsiri “joined the ranks of Allah due to the severity of his injuries.”

It praised his efforts, particularly in helping Iran maintain a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. “Every fighter is a Tangsiri, and we will see what surprises they will bring in the days and months ahead,” the statement added.