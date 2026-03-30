Iran Confirms The Revolutionary Guard Navy Chief Was Killed
The IRGC praised Naval Commander Alireza Tangsiri's efforts, particularly in helping Iran maintain a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Tehran: Israel on Thursday had said it killed Alireza Tangsiri, a rear admiral in the navy. A statement from the Guard on Monday, read on state television, said Tangsiri “joined the ranks of Allah due to the severity of his injuries.”
It praised his efforts, particularly in helping Iran maintain a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. “Every fighter is a Tangsiri, and we will see what surprises they will bring in the days and months ahead,” the statement added.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the death of IRGC Naval Commander Alireza Tangsiri on Thursday. In a video statement, he said, "We continue to forcefully strike the targets of the Iranian terrorist regime. Last night, we eliminated the Commander of the IRGC Navy. This man had a great deal of blood on his hands; he was also the one who led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz."
Israel’s Defence Minister Katz also announced that Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' navy, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike. He said Tangsiri had been killed along with other senior naval commanders in a strike overnight.
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