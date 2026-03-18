'Achieved Martyrdom': Iran Confims Security Chief Ali Larijani Assassinated, Vows To Take Revenge
Larijani was widely believed to be running the country following the killing of its supreme leader.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:06 AM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 7:14 AM IST
New Delhi: Ali Larijani, the national security chief of Iran, was assassinated in an Israeli strike, officials confirmed early Wednesday. He was 67.
Tehran confirmed the death of Larijani several hours after Israel said he was killed in an airstrike. "After a lifetime of struggle for the advancement of Iran and of the Islamic Revolution, he ultimately attained his long-held aspiration, answered the divine call, and honourably achieved the sweet grace of martyrdom in the trench of service," Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced in a statement.
Iranian army chief Amir Hatami threatened on Wednesday to launch a "decisive and regrettable" retaliation for the killing of Larijani. "Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Hatami said in a statement.
The death of Ali Larijani represents a major blow to Iran, whose long-serving leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed less than three weeks ago in US-Israeli strikes that ignited the war in the Middle East. The assassination came as Iran's parliament speaker vowed that shipping in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war norm, and US President Donald Trump blasted allies for rebuffing his call to help escort oil tankers through the blockaded waterway.
Larijani, who was close to the late ayatollah, had helped lead Iran's retaliatory campaign in the war. He was widely believed to be running the country following the killing of its supreme leader. He had been appointed to advise Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration and traveled to Oman to meet with mediators just two weeks before the war began. Like other top Iranian leaders, Larijani was under heavy U.S. sanctions and implicated in the violent repression of mass protests in January.
He was ineligible to become the supreme leader after Khamenei's death because he is not a Shiite cleric. But he was widely expected to serve as a top adviser, and many believed he was running the country as U.S. and Israeli strikes have driven Iran's leadership underground. The Supreme National Security Council said his son, Morteza Larijani, was also killed.
A week ago, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" if Tehran stopped oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, Larijani responded on X.
"The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn't fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran," he wrote. "Be careful not to get eliminated yourself."
Larijani was born into one of Iran's most famous political families, which many media outlets have compared to the Kennedys in the United States. One brother, Sadeq, served as the head of Iran's judiciary, while another, Mohammad Javad, was a senior diplomat who closely advised the late Khamenei on foreign affairs.
Over the years, Larijani issued increasingly hard-line threats. In the 1990s, he served as Iran's culture minister, tightening censorship. He served as parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020, and most recently as head of the Supreme National Security Council. He wrote at least six philosophy books, including three exploring the works of German philosopher Immanuel Kant. (With agency inputs).
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