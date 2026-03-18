ETV Bharat / international

'Achieved Martyrdom': Iran Confims Security Chief Ali Larijani Assassinated, Vows To Take Revenge

New Delhi: Ali Larijani, the national security chief of Iran, was assassinated in an Israeli strike, officials confirmed early Wednesday. He was 67.

Tehran confirmed the death of Larijani several hours after Israel said he was killed in an airstrike. "After a lifetime of struggle for the advancement of Iran and of the Islamic Revolution, he ultimately attained his long-held aspiration, answered the divine call, and honourably achieved the sweet grace of martyrdom in the trench of service," Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced in a statement.

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami threatened on Wednesday to launch a "decisive and regrettable" retaliation for the killing of Larijani. "Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Hatami said in a statement.

The death of Ali Larijani represents a major blow to Iran, whose long-serving leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed less than three weeks ago in US-Israeli strikes that ignited the war in the Middle East. The assassination came as Iran's parliament speaker vowed that shipping in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war norm, and US President Donald Trump blasted allies for rebuffing his call to help escort oil tankers through the blockaded waterway.

Larijani, who was close to the late ayatollah, had helped lead Iran's retaliatory campaign in the war. He was widely believed to be running the country following the killing of its supreme leader. He had been appointed to advise Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration and traveled to Oman to meet with mediators just two weeks before the war began. Like other top Iranian leaders, Larijani was under heavy U.S. sanctions and implicated in the violent repression of mass protests in January.