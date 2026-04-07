ETV Bharat / international

$2 Million Fee Per Ship, Removal Of Sanctions: What Is The 10-Point Counter Proposal From Iran

Iran has turned down a proposed ceasefire in its war with the United States and Israel and instead shared a response made up of 10 clauses comprising strong guarantees like no more attacks on its soil, an end to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon and complete removal of sanctions. In return, Iran has said it is ready to ease one of the pressure points of the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz, which is the main oil route in the region.

US President Donald Trump has set a final deadline of 8 pm. ET (Wednesday 5:30 am India time), for Iran to reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He has warned of "complete demolition" of Iran's infrastructure, including all power plants and bridges, if the deadline is not met.

The war, which has now stretched into its fifth week, shows no signs of slowing. Iran has passed its latest message through Pakistan, which has been acting as an intermediary during this tense standoff.

Iran has effectively been blocking the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, but under its new proposal, it would allow ships to pass again. However, Tehran plans to charge around $2 million per ship, according to a New York Times report. That money would be shared with Oman, which lies across the strait. Iran also said that it would use its share of this money to rebuild roads, facilities, and other infrastructure hit by the US and Israeli strikes.

Iran has proposed the following 10-point clause to end the war:

1. A clear promise that the US and its allies will not launch any more strikes against it.

2. A permanent end to the conflict, not just a ceasefire.

3. Israeli strikes on Hezbollah should stop.

4. Complete removal of US sanctions.

5. Iran's allied groups in the region should not be targeted.