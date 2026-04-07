$2 Million Fee Per Ship, Removal Of Sanctions: What Is The 10-Point Counter Proposal From Iran
The Iran war is at a crucial point as Donald Trump sets a deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Iran has turned down a proposed ceasefire in its war with the United States and Israel and instead shared a response made up of 10 clauses comprising strong guarantees like no more attacks on its soil, an end to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon and complete removal of sanctions. In return, Iran has said it is ready to ease one of the pressure points of the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz, which is the main oil route in the region.
US President Donald Trump has set a final deadline of 8 pm. ET (Wednesday 5:30 am India time), for Iran to reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He has warned of "complete demolition" of Iran's infrastructure, including all power plants and bridges, if the deadline is not met.
The war, which has now stretched into its fifth week, shows no signs of slowing. Iran has passed its latest message through Pakistan, which has been acting as an intermediary during this tense standoff.
Iran has effectively been blocking the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, but under its new proposal, it would allow ships to pass again. However, Tehran plans to charge around $2 million per ship, according to a New York Times report. That money would be shared with Oman, which lies across the strait. Iran also said that it would use its share of this money to rebuild roads, facilities, and other infrastructure hit by the US and Israeli strikes.
Iran has proposed the following 10-point clause to end the war:
1. A clear promise that the US and its allies will not launch any more strikes against it.
2. A permanent end to the conflict, not just a ceasefire.
3. Israeli strikes on Hezbollah should stop.
4. Complete removal of US sanctions.
5. Iran's allied groups in the region should not be targeted.
6. Iran will allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
7. Every ship should pay $2 million as a fee.
8. Iran will share this money with Oman.
9. Iran will put in place a proper safety system for ships.
10. Iran will use the fee to rebuild infrastructure damaged in the war.
Earlier, the United States had sent its own 15-point proposal to end the war with Iran via Pakistan for delivery to Tehran. Iran rejected it and sent a list of counter-proposals, some of which were reiterated in its proposal on Monday.
A spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said on Monday at a news conference that the earlier US proposal conveyed through intermediaries was “extremely excessive, unusual and illogical.”
Meanwhile, Trump has said that the latest Iranian proposal to bring an end to the war is not enough to avert his threat to destroy infrastructure unless Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said on Monday that the Tuesday deadline he has set for Iran to make a deal was final. Amid a slew of threats and claims, he said the Iranian proposal would not alleviate US action.
“It’s a significant proposal. It’s a significant step. It’s not good enough, but it’s a very significant step,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that intermediaries “are negotiating now”.
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