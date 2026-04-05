ETV Bharat / international

Iran Claims To Down Several US Aircrafts Involved In Rescue Op For F-15 Crew Member

Iran's claim comes after United States President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet.

New Delhi: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday (local time) claimed that it had shot down several US aircraft, including Black Hawk copters and a military transport plane involved in the rescue operation for the now-rescued F-15 crew member, according to Iranian media outlets.

Tasnim News Agency, quoting the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, said that a joint operation involving the aerospace and ground forces, volunteer Basij units, and law enforcement servicemen successfully intercepted and neutralised the incoming aircraft.

He said the operation resulted in the destruction of multiple hostile aircraft and described the outcome as another humiliating defeat for the United States, drawing parallels with the failed Operation Eagle Claw in April 1980. The spokesperson added that the downed aircraft included two Black Hawk helicopters and one C-130 military transport plane, all of which were struck and left burning in southern Isfahan. According to Al Jazeera, Iran's Fars news agency has shared a photograph of smoke rising from a field.

“Following desperate US moves to rescue the pilot of the downed fighter jet and the entry of flying objects to the country’s central parts, the enemy’s flying objects were destroyed and the US once again suffered a humiliating defeat during a joint operation (involving Aerospace, Ground forces as well as public, Basij and police units),” the IRGC’s Public relations Department was quoted as saying by Press TV.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, identified the rescued crew member as a "highly respected Colonel" and said he was "safe and sound". Trump, at the same time, said the crew member "sustained injuries, but he will be just fine". A frantic US search-and-rescue operation unfolded after the crash of the F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday, as Iran also promised a reward for anyone who turned in the “enemy pilot.” Another crew member was rescued earlier.