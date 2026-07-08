ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Iran Ceasefire 'Is Over'

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of NATO meeting at the Bestepe Presidential complex, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026 ( AP )

Ankara: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday the ceasefire with Iran was "over" following major exchanges of fire between US forces and the Islamic republic. Trump blasted Iran as "scum" and "cuckoo" after Washington launched strikes on the Islamic Republic overnight and Iran's Guards said they had targeted US bases in the Gulf.

Oil prices jumped five percent after Trump's remarks.

"I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them any more, they're scum," Trump said at a NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara when asked if the truce with Iran was now finished.

"They're scum, they're sick people, they're led by sick people, and they're vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it. "As far as I'm concerned, it's over."