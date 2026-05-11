ETV Bharat / international

Iran Ceasefire At Its 'Weakest' And On 'Life Support': Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at an event about maternal healthcare, Monday, May 11, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said the ceasefire with Iran was at its "weakest" and on "massive life support", a day after he rejected Tehran’s proposal to end the months-long war as "totally unacceptable".

"It is at its weakest… After reading that piece of garbage they sent us... It's on life support, massive life support," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office in response to a question on the ceasefire with Iran in the wake of the rejection of the peace proposal.

"They think that I'll get tired of this, or I'll get bored, or I'll have some pressure, but there’s no pressure, there’s no pressure at all. We're going to have a complete victory," Trump said.

Trump received the Iranian proposal on Sunday amid hopes that it could lead to a breakthrough to end the war with Iran that began on February 28, blocking the key sea route for global oil supplies, leading to fuel shortages in several countries.

“I have just read the response from Iran's so-called Representatives.' I don't like it," he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, calling it "totally unacceptable".