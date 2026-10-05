ETV Bharat / international

Iran-Backed Houthis Seize Another Town In Yemen As They Advance Toward Key City Of Taiz

Yemeni civilians celebrate while riding in the back of a pickup truck in the Bani Matar district, Yemen, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, as they follow a convoy carrying Houthi prisoners freed in Mokha on its way to Sanaa following the Houthi takeover of the southern Red Sea port city. ( AP )

Aden: The Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured more territory in southwestern Yemen, taking a key town in a blow to the Saudi-backed government forces as they advanced Monday toward a strategic provincial capital in the region.

The fall of the town of Turbah came on Sunday, shortly before the internationally recognized government announced a major military operation against the Houthis. The escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has revived Yemen’s civil war after a four-year ceasefire.

Turbah sits on a main road linking the provincial capital of Taiz with the port city of Aden, which serves as an interim seat of the internationally recognized government. Over the years, the town was a major post for the government forces defending Taiz against the Houthis.

Earlier, the Houthis seized several villages and areas on Taiz's outskirts in a series of advances, paving the way for the rebels to encircle Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city.

The Iranian-backed rebels made a swift push on the country's western coast on the Red Sea in early September. They captured the strategic city of Mokha and several Red Sea islands, gains that enabled them to control the Yemeni side of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial chokepoint through which 12% of global trade transits.

In their weekend announcement Sunday, the Saudi-backed government said it was mobilizing troops across government-held areas.

Rashad al-Alimi, head of the ruling Presidential Leadership Council, said in a televised speech that the operations were aiming at “recovering the remaining territories” controlled by the Houthis. He called for the international community to provide support to his government.

Hours after al-Alimi’s declaration, a Saudi military spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, vowed “full operational support” to the Yemeni government forces, until the Houthis are “eliminated.”