ETV Bharat / international

Iran Agrees To Allow Safe Passage Of Six Fuel Carrying Ships To Bangladesh

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Representational Image) ( AP )

Dhaka: Iran on Wednesday said its Security Council has approved safe passage to Bangladesh's six fuel-carrying ships waiting to cross the Strait of Hormuz amid continued war in West Asia.

As petroleum reserves continue to dwindle in Bangladesh, heavily dependent on imported fuel, five LNG shipments from Qatar and one crude oil cargo from Saudi Arabia, carrying nearly 5 lakh tonnes of LNG and around 79,000 tonnes of crude oil, are waiting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran does not want Bangladeshis to face any hardships and will provide all necessary assistance for transporting fuel through Hormuz,” Iranian Ambassador in Dhaka Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi told a press conference here.

Bangladesh had earlier requested Iran to allow the vessels to pass through the strait following the February 28 attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran and the retaliation by the Islamic nation.

The ambassador, however, expressed disappointment over Bangladesh’s official reaction to the Israeli-US attacks on his country, which failed to condemn the aggression violating the UN Charter and the international law.

“Bangladesh has expressed concerns, but we would have been happy to see Bangladesh condemning the aggression on Iran,” he said.

Jahanabadi said the previous US administration avoided falling into what he called an “Israeli trap” but claimed that President Donald Trump had done so under Israeli influence and instigation bringing the “entire region into war.”

The envoy’s comments came as officials concerned said Bangladesh currently had less than a month’s of fuel reserves while Energy Division officials said they are yet to receive an official letter from Iran but noted that developments are moving in a positive direction.