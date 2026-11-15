ETV Bharat / international

'God Save the King!': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Announces British Citizenship

In this image posted on X, IPL founder Lalit Modi is seen holding British passport as he announces UK citizenship on Saturday, Nov 14, 2026. ( X/@LalitKModi )

London: Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi announced on Saturday that he had officially acquired British citizenship on September 15, 2026, describing it as a deeply personal and proud milestone in his life.

Sharing the news while addressing the prestigious Oxford Union on November 14, Modi revealed that he celebrated the occasion in the presence of his family and friends at a special citizenship ceremony.

He said the United Kingdom had been his home for many years and expressed his admiration for the country's people, institutions, traditions and values. Modi also highlighted that becoming a British citizen was not just a privilege but a responsibility that he embraced with pride, gratitude and a strong sense of belonging.

"A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER. Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone. I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN. On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart," Modi wrote in an X post.

"The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values. Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging," he said.

Reflecting on his journey across different cultures and experiences, he expressed his desire to continue making positive contributions to the country he now proudly calls home. He thanked his family, friends and the Oxford Union for being part of the memorable occasion.