ETV Bharat / international

IPCC Urges End To Deadlock Over Climate Science Reports

The UN's expert climate panel convened Monday hoping to resolve a standoff over the publication of its science, with fossil fuel-reliant nations pushing to delay the release of key reports.

The science assessed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the benchmark reference for the United Nations but the timing of its next major set of reports has sparked a diplomatic standoff.

Some countries, particularly in Europe, want the report published ahead a crucial stocktake of global efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions at the UN climate summit in 2028.

Saudi Arabia, China and India are among those pushing for the "seventh assessment report" to be delayed until 2029.

China is said to be considering a bid to host the COP33 talks in 2028 after India withdrew its offer to host them without specifying a reason.

IPCC chair Jim Skea conceded there was still a "critical gap" over the timing issue but urged nations to break the deadlock at a key meeting this week in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

"This plenary is at a critical juncture, and I am confident that the panel is fully aware of the organisational and reputational significance of its decision on the workplan for the seventh assessment report at this meeting," Skea said.