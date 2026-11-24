ETV Bharat / international

Invoking Bengal Famine, India Tells UNSC Costs Of Conflict Not Shared Equally

United Nations: India has invoked the 1943 Bengal famine at the UN Security Council to highlight the disproportionate impact of conflicts on the Global South, calling for measures to prevent food insecurity amid the Ukraine war.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, told a high-level briefing of the Security Council on Monday that developing countries were bearing the brunt of food, fuel, fertiliser and energy shortages caused by global conflicts.

“India has consistently emphasised that the costs of conflict are not shared equally,” he said. “Global South countries are the most adversely affected by the food, fuel, and fertiliser crisis caused by today's global conflicts,” he added.

Invoking the Bengal famine, which killed over three million people, Parvathaneni said it was a reminder of the “terrible human cost” of a distant conflict caused by unchecked wartime priorities and calculations.

Addressing the briefing on 'Protecting critical energy infrastructure and Black Sea lifelines of global food supply', Parvathaneni said that in an interconnected world, the implications of the Ukraine conflict, now in its fifth year, were being felt everywhere.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message that the world has to move from endless war to the end of war, he reiterated India's readiness to contribute to all efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He also stressed that Modi was firmly on the side of the Global South when he said that “this is not an era of war.” India noted with concern that conflicts exacerbate food insecurity by disrupting agriculture, displacing communities, damaging infrastructure and hindering humanitarian access.

Their consequences extend globally through disruptions to energy, fertiliser supplies, transport and agricultural trade, disproportionately affecting the Global South. “For the Global South, peace is not in the abstract. It is achieved when hungry mouths are fed, when a ship reaches a port, and when a seafarer returns home safe,” Parvathaneni said.

India called on the Security Council to prioritise humanitarian access, protection of civilian infrastructure and freedom of navigation, ensuring that humanitarian supplies and legitimate trade remain unaffected.

“For India, this is why dialogue and diplomacy, safe commercial shipping and uninterrupted grain and energy flows are practical necessities,” he said.

“This current situation is not different from the time of the Second World War, when peoples not responsible for the start of the conflict became their unintended collateral damage,” he added.

“The pain and suffering caused by the devastating Bengal famine of 1943 in India that killed over 3 million people in India, is a stark reminder of the terrible human cost of a distant conflict caused by unchecked wartime priorities and calculations,” Parvathaneni said.

“It is precisely because of these harsh consequences that India attaches such importance to preventing food insecurity,” he said.

Parvathaneni said India's commitment to protecting Black Sea lifelines and global food supplies was rooted in the recognition that the region, like India, was one of the world's major food baskets.