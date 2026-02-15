Invitation Diplomacy: Modi, Rahman And The Future Of India-Bangladesh Ties
The invitation to Narendra Modi underscores diplomatic continuity even as Tarique Rahman’s victory introduces new variables into India-Bangladesh relations
Published : February 15, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Though Prime Minister Narendra will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman due to prior commitments despite being invited by the Bangladesh interim government, the very gesture of Dhaka in the midst of strained ties with New Delhi suggest that economic interdependence and regional stability could anchor the next phase of engagement between the two South Asian neighbours.
A report in the Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo on Sunday, citing a “reliable official” in the interim government, stated that Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited the heads of government of 13 countries, including China, India and Pakistan, for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on February 17.
Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate Rahman on Friday after the results of the elections held the previous day came out giving Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a thumping victory.
"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh," Modi had posted on his X handle. "This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals."
Soon after, Modi had a telephonic conversation with Rahman during which he conveyed his best wishes and support to Rahman in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.
"Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman," Modi stated in another post following the conversation. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples."
The BNP itself thanked India for Modi’s congratulatory message and expressed its readiness to engage constructively with New Delhi, signalling a pragmatic opening for renewed cooperation.
However, Modi will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony as he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17. Macron will be visiting India from February 16 to 19.
Instead of Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be representing India at the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, according to statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday.
"The Speaker’s participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India’s steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations," the statement reads. "As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people."
But the fact of the matter is that the early exchange, even amid decades-long domestic political rivalry between the BNP and former Prime Minster Awami League, which was excluded from this year’s elections, in Bangladesh’s internal politics, generally sets a tone of cautious optimism for diplomatic engagement.
Under Sheikh Hasina, India-Bangladesh relations were relatively close but grew strained after her ouster and subsequent asylum in India, which created political sensitivities in Dhaka. Reports now suggest that the BNP may seek a pragmatic equilibrium in foreign relations — strengthening ties with India while asserting greater autonomy in national decision-making.
Rahman has signalled a "Bangladesh First" approach, emphasising sovereignty and national interests in foreign policy and economic engagement. He made it clear to his supporters ahead of the elections that Dhaka would prioritise its own national interests over aligning closely with either New Delhi or Islamabad.
Despite political differences, India and Bangladesh share significant strategic and economic interests, including connectivity projects (roads, railways and waterways), cooperation on energy, and regional security frameworks like the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) initiatives. These areas are expected to remain on the agenda, especially if Rahman prioritises economic growth and investment.
Given all this, one can expect recalibrated ties with India, which are less ideologically close than under Hasina, but focused on mutual respect, non-interference and economic cooperation. There may be efforts on the part of Bangladesh to engage multiple regional partners, including China and Pakistan, while maintaining constructive relations with India. Economic cooperation, border management, connectivity projects and trade facilitation are likely to be priorities for both New Delhi and Dhaka.
Meanwhile, Yunus during his tenure as Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh interim government, has been talking of reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) regional bloc. Rahman too wants to rejuvenate the bloc.
Established to promote regional integration, economic cooperation, and development, the SAARC regional bloc comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, SAARC has been virtually rendered ineffective as a bloc, largely due to non-cooperation on the part of Pakistan on issues like connectivity and counter-terrorism.
After the cross-border terror attack from Pakistani soil on an army base at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016, that year’s SAARC Summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad stood cancelled after other members of the group joined India in boycotting it. After that, no SAARC summit has been held till date.
SAARC was formed at the initiative of Bangladesh under then President HM Ershad in 1985. Requesting anonymity, an Indian expert on the politics and economy of Bangladesh told ETV Bharat that the Bangladesh has a special interest in reviving SAARC. "But they have nothing to gain from SAARC. Rather, the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) was more important for them as a least developed country. But those benefits too will end once Bangladesh gets elevated to developing nation status in November this year," said the expert.
However, the expert voiced cautious optimism about India-Bangladesh relations under Rahman’s leadership noting that the economy of the eastern neighbour was badly damaged by the interim government led by Yunus.
"Tarique Rahman will be supportive of cooperating with India," the expert further explained. "Bangladesh depends on India for almost everything. They will keep ‘India first’ in their foreign policy without actually announcing it."
The expert referred to the previous BNP government and said that during that time, there were no major issues as such between India and Bangladesh except for one security-related incident and, in that too, the government was not involved.
"After Bangladesh gets elevated to developing nation status in November this year, they will stop getting a lot of subsidies from the developed nations," the expert said. "They will then need India more than ever, whether it be in terms of infrastructure development or trade."
To justify his cautious optimism on India-Bangladesh ties, the expert also pointed out to the fact that the BNP has publicly announced that it will maintain equidistance from all major powers, including India and China.
Bangladeshi journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan is of the view that the BNP is trying to look moderate.
"Just a few months ago, the BNP and the Islamist Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami shared the same political views on issues like Awami League’s role in the country’s politics and diplomatic ties with India," Tapan said over phone from Dhaka. "It was only on the eve of elections that BNP took a different stand on such issues."
He said that when the Awami League was in power, the BNP and the Jamaat shared the same aggressive policies towards India. But after the ouster of the Awami League government, the BNP took a different stance to be seen as supportive of the liberals in Bangladesh politics.
"Originally the fight was between Bengali nationalism and Muslim nationalism," Tapan further explained. "The BNP was in the Muslim nationalism camp. But now, if it switches over, it will be a good thing."
Overall, the future trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations under Rahman’s leadership appears to be one of pragmatic engagement rather than ideological drift. Early diplomatic gestures — including Modi’s congratulatory outreach and the invitation to the swearing-in ceremony — suggest both sides are eager to find common ground despite recent political upheavals. With mutual interests in economic growth, security cooperation and regional stability, there are solid foundations for future collaboration, even as Dhaka charts a distinct path tailored to its domestic priorities.
