Invitation Diplomacy: Modi, Rahman And The Future Of India-Bangladesh Ties

New Delhi: Though Prime Minister Narendra will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman due to prior commitments despite being invited by the Bangladesh interim government, the very gesture of Dhaka in the midst of strained ties with New Delhi suggest that economic interdependence and regional stability could anchor the next phase of engagement between the two South Asian neighbours.

A report in the Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo on Sunday, citing a “reliable official” in the interim government, stated that Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has invited the heads of government of 13 countries, including China, India and Pakistan, for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on February 17.

Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate Rahman on Friday after the results of the elections held the previous day came out giving Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a thumping victory.

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh," Modi had posted on his X handle. "This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals."

Soon after, Modi had a telephonic conversation with Rahman during which he conveyed his best wishes and support to Rahman in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.

"Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman," Modi stated in another post following the conversation. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples."

The BNP itself thanked India for Modi’s congratulatory message and expressed its readiness to engage constructively with New Delhi, signalling a pragmatic opening for renewed cooperation.

However, Modi will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony as he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17. Macron will be visiting India from February 16 to 19.

Instead of Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be representing India at the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, according to statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday.

"The Speaker’s participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India’s steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations," the statement reads. "As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people."

A man holds a newspaper with a front page featuring Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman and election candidate Tarique Rahman, on a street in Dhaka on February 13, 2026. (AFP)

But the fact of the matter is that the early exchange, even amid decades-long domestic political rivalry between the BNP and former Prime Minster Awami League, which was excluded from this year’s elections, in Bangladesh’s internal politics, generally sets a tone of cautious optimism for diplomatic engagement.

Under Sheikh Hasina, India-Bangladesh relations were relatively close but grew strained after her ouster and subsequent asylum in India, which created political sensitivities in Dhaka. Reports now suggest that the BNP may seek a pragmatic equilibrium in foreign relations — strengthening ties with India while asserting greater autonomy in national decision-making.