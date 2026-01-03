ETV Bharat / international

Investigation Opened Into The Managers Of The Swiss Bar Where A Fatal Fire Killed 40

Crans-Montana: Swiss authorities have opened an investigation into the managers of the bar where a fire at a New Year’s party left 40 people dead, police said Saturday. The two are suspected of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing fire by negligence, police said in a statement. They said that the investigation was opened on Friday night, but didn't give further details.

More than 100 people were injured in the blaze that broke out about 1:30 am on Thursday at the Le Constellation bar in the Alpine resort town of Crans-Montana. The process of identifying the dead and injured was still under way on Saturday, leading to an agonizing wait for relatives desperate for news.

Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire when they came too close to the ceiling of the crowded bar. Many of the injured were in their teens to mid-20s, police said. Authorities planned to look into whether sound-dampening material on the ceiling conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar.