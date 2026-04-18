ETV Bharat / international

Interview | Noted Author Arshin Adib-Moghaddam On Iran War, AI Warfare And The Changing Global Order

By M L Narasimha Reddy

The ongoing Iran war marks a decisive shift in global warfare and geopolitics, where AI-driven military strategies, technological self-reliance, and ideological resilience are reshaping traditional power equations. In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, noted author and expert Arshin Adib-Moghaddam argues that the war reflects a broader transition from US-led unipolarity to a fragmented, multipolar order, while also signalling the emergence of “posthuman” warfare that could prolong conflicts and lower the threshold for sustained violence.

Excerpts from the interview

Question: In your book What is Iran, you argue that US and Israeli right-wing forces often seek to reshape the Middle East. What is their ultimate goal?

Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: The ultimate goal of any right-wing movement is imperial expansion. This unfolds in two directions: vertically, “downwards” within the nation, to maximise the power of the movement and suppress opposing centres of power, especially within civil society; and horizontally, within the international system, as a form of violent hegemonic expansion. This violent aspect is crucial, as the suppression of others is a constitutive pathology of all right-wing movements.

Question: How do you assess the current conflict in light of your analysis of posthuman warfare in your latest book, The Myth of Good AI, and the growing reliance on technological warfare?

Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: The Iran war is the first major AI-driven conflict in human history. Every aspect of the war, especially targeted assassinations, cyber warfare, and precision-guided strikes on regional infrastructure, is driven by AI algorithms. This technology of death is increasingly posthuman because the human element is progressively removed from the decision-making loop. This explains the urgency written in my book. We are entering an era of “robot wars” that can be sustained for longer periods, thereby lowering the threshold for prolonged and potentially never-ending conflict.

Question: How has Iran managed to withstand attacks from military powers like the US and Israel for nearly 50 days? What lies ahead?

Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: Iran’s technological self-reliance has created a powerful deterrent. This is historically significant, as it demonstrates that technological independence translates into strategic strength. Iran has managed to resist two nuclear-armed states using domestically produced conventional weaponry. As I have maintained from the outset, Iran cannot be subdued by military means. A deeper understanding of the synergy between Iran’s technological advancements, ideological foundations, and military strategy would have made it clear to US and Israeli decision-makers that regime change or military victory was unlikely. However, leaders like Trump and Netanyahu appear to lack the strategic depth to grasp this reality.

Question: When a nation’s top leader is killed, the state often becomes weak or disoriented. That did not happen in Iran. What makes it different?

Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: In one of his early speeches after the revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini addressed this directly. He described the Islamic Republic as the “government of God,” elevating state sovereignty beyond the material world into a transcendental realm. This ideology is enshrined in the Iranian Constitution and explains the resilience of the Islamic Republic, unlike earlier political formations such as the Mossadegh movement (1951–1953) or the Pahlavi monarchy.

The revolution was rooted in a deeply emotive and spiritual belief system, which continues to function as a form of political mobilisation. Additionally, Khomeini and his followers established a complex network of institutions immediately after the revolution, the Assembly of Experts, the Council of Guardians, the Supreme Leader, the Presidency, Parliament, the National Security Council, the IRGC, the Artesh, and the Basij. Together, these form a vast and resilient state structure. No other country has such an extensive institutional framework, which explains why the Islamic Republic has been the longest continuously ruling system in modern Iranian history.

Question: Many groups protested against the Islamic regime during Khamenei’s leadership. Why are such protests absent during the war?

Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: Protests are a luxury that civil societies cannot afford during wartime. Ironically, attacking Iran has suppressed internal dissent. The policies of the Trump and Netanyahu administrations have strengthened Iran’s security apparatus to levels not seen since the Iran-Iraq war, as conflict tends to empower military institutions. However, the dynamic between the state and civil society will continue once the current phase of conflict subsides.