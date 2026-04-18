Interview | Noted Author Arshin Adib-Moghaddam On Iran War, AI Warfare And The Changing Global Order
In this conversation with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, the author discusses the Iran conflict, AI warfare, and shifting global power dynamics.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
By M L Narasimha Reddy
The ongoing Iran war marks a decisive shift in global warfare and geopolitics, where AI-driven military strategies, technological self-reliance, and ideological resilience are reshaping traditional power equations. In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, noted author and expert Arshin Adib-Moghaddam argues that the war reflects a broader transition from US-led unipolarity to a fragmented, multipolar order, while also signalling the emergence of “posthuman” warfare that could prolong conflicts and lower the threshold for sustained violence.
Excerpts from the interview
Question: In your book What is Iran, you argue that US and Israeli right-wing forces often seek to reshape the Middle East. What is their ultimate goal?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: The ultimate goal of any right-wing movement is imperial expansion. This unfolds in two directions: vertically, “downwards” within the nation, to maximise the power of the movement and suppress opposing centres of power, especially within civil society; and horizontally, within the international system, as a form of violent hegemonic expansion. This violent aspect is crucial, as the suppression of others is a constitutive pathology of all right-wing movements.
Question: How do you assess the current conflict in light of your analysis of posthuman warfare in your latest book, The Myth of Good AI, and the growing reliance on technological warfare?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: The Iran war is the first major AI-driven conflict in human history. Every aspect of the war, especially targeted assassinations, cyber warfare, and precision-guided strikes on regional infrastructure, is driven by AI algorithms. This technology of death is increasingly posthuman because the human element is progressively removed from the decision-making loop. This explains the urgency written in my book. We are entering an era of “robot wars” that can be sustained for longer periods, thereby lowering the threshold for prolonged and potentially never-ending conflict.
Question: How has Iran managed to withstand attacks from military powers like the US and Israel for nearly 50 days? What lies ahead?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: Iran’s technological self-reliance has created a powerful deterrent. This is historically significant, as it demonstrates that technological independence translates into strategic strength. Iran has managed to resist two nuclear-armed states using domestically produced conventional weaponry. As I have maintained from the outset, Iran cannot be subdued by military means. A deeper understanding of the synergy between Iran’s technological advancements, ideological foundations, and military strategy would have made it clear to US and Israeli decision-makers that regime change or military victory was unlikely. However, leaders like Trump and Netanyahu appear to lack the strategic depth to grasp this reality.
Question: When a nation’s top leader is killed, the state often becomes weak or disoriented. That did not happen in Iran. What makes it different?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: In one of his early speeches after the revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini addressed this directly. He described the Islamic Republic as the “government of God,” elevating state sovereignty beyond the material world into a transcendental realm. This ideology is enshrined in the Iranian Constitution and explains the resilience of the Islamic Republic, unlike earlier political formations such as the Mossadegh movement (1951–1953) or the Pahlavi monarchy.
The revolution was rooted in a deeply emotive and spiritual belief system, which continues to function as a form of political mobilisation. Additionally, Khomeini and his followers established a complex network of institutions immediately after the revolution, the Assembly of Experts, the Council of Guardians, the Supreme Leader, the Presidency, Parliament, the National Security Council, the IRGC, the Artesh, and the Basij. Together, these form a vast and resilient state structure. No other country has such an extensive institutional framework, which explains why the Islamic Republic has been the longest continuously ruling system in modern Iranian history.
Question: Many groups protested against the Islamic regime during Khamenei’s leadership. Why are such protests absent during the war?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: Protests are a luxury that civil societies cannot afford during wartime. Ironically, attacking Iran has suppressed internal dissent. The policies of the Trump and Netanyahu administrations have strengthened Iran’s security apparatus to levels not seen since the Iran-Iraq war, as conflict tends to empower military institutions. However, the dynamic between the state and civil society will continue once the current phase of conflict subsides.
Question: What is your view on the effectiveness of Iran’s cosmopolitan civil society during wartime?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: Iranian civil society is highly connected, educated, and technologically sophisticated. This is a key factor in understanding Iran’s resilience. The targeting of universities by Israeli forces, shows an attempt to damage this intellectual backbone. Such actions are not only war crimes but also point at desperation, as destroying infrastructure cannot erase a deeply rooted culture of knowledge.
Question: How do you reconcile Iran’s long-standing defensive strategy with its current use of drones and sustained strikes?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: Iran has developed a sophisticated techno-guerilla strategy. This involves a hit-and-run approach using drones and missiles to disrupt and retreat. The same logic applies to its economic strategy, where it challenges the US-led financial system, for instance, by promoting trade in yuan instead of dollars, thereby disrupting the petrodollar cycle.
Additionally, Iran’s cyber capabilities are important. Its cyber units produce highly effective AI-generated content, including satire targeting figures like Donald Trump. This shows an understanding that modern warfare extends beyond physical battlefields into digital and psychological domains.
Question: How do you assess the risk of a full-scale regional war?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: Iran has established an effective deterrent by targeting US-linked assets in the region. Arab monarchies lack the capacity to challenge Iran militarily and remain dependent on US security guarantees. However, this conflict has exposed the limitations of that dependence. Moving forward, the region requires an inclusive security framework involving Iran and Iraq, rather than reliance on external powers.
Question: How do you see Iran’s strategy involving non-state actors evolving in this conflict?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: The term “proxy” is analytically misleading. These groups operate based on shared interests, not blind obedience. Organisations in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen align with Iran due to mutual strategic and ideological goals. Support for the Palestinian cause is a unifying factor, carrying both religious and political significance. These alliances are likely to persist and may even strengthen, especially as US influence in the region appears increasingly fragile.
Question: Despite global opposition, why did Donald Trump continue the war? Was it for Netanyahu or corporate interests?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: This confrontation with Iran has been part of Netanyahu’s long-term strategy. He has been advocating for it in his speeches and writings. Iran is a major obstacle to broader regional ambitions to reshape the Middle East in line with Israeli interests. Weakening regional states is central to this vision. Trump’s decision to align with this strategy appears to stem more from miscalculation than a fully informed geopolitical assessment.
Question: What role will countries like India and China play in the Middle East going forward?
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam: The roles of India, China, Russia, and even a post-American European Union will grow in importance within an emerging multipolar or even apolar world order. The Iran war has ended the era of US unipolar dominance that followed the Cold War. The resulting vacuum will be filled by formations like BRICS and other Global South actors. This marks the beginning of a new global order with multiple centres of power.
Arshin Adib-Moghaddam, Professor in Global Thought and Comparative Philosophies at SOAS University of London, is regarded as one of the leading intellectuals of his generation. A former scholar at the University of Cambridge, where he completed his MPhil and PhD, he has authored several influential works, including his latest book, The Myth of Good AI. His earlier work, What is Iran, examines Iran’s identity and geopolitics.
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