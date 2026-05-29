ETV Bharat / international

International Everest Day: Wars, China Restriction Fail To Deter Climbers From Creating And Breaking Records

This photograph taken on May 20 shows mountaineers climbing a slope lined up during their ascent from the Hillary Step to summit Mount Everest in Nepal ( AFP )

Kathmandu: Nepal observed International Everest Day commemorating the first ascent of the highest mountain by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on May 29, 1953.

Seventy-three years on, the 8,849-metre-high mountain continues to draw mountaineers from around the world. Despite concerns over war in West Asia and the never-ending Russia-Ukraine war, the mountain saw all kinds of climbers from different corners of the world, vying for the highest summit. The government issued nearly 500 climbing permits and around 900 climbers, including Nepali Sherpa guides, made it to the top.

Nepal is home to 14 peaks above 8,000 metres, making it a mecca for high-altitude adventure activities such as mountaineering and trekking. Despite initial uncertainties posed by a huge mass of ice blocking the popular southern route just above Everest Base Camp on the Nepali side of the mountain, most climbers succeeded during the favourable weather window in the third week of May.

On May 20, a record 274 climbers scaled the highest mountain in a single day, breaking the past such record of 2019. Then a photo of climbers’ traffic-jam along the slope leading to the top of Everest went viral.

Officials at Nepal’s Department of Tourism are delighted as the 2026 spring season saw a record number of permits plus royalties worth an estimated $7.4 million - thanks to a recent hike in permit fee which jumped to $15,000 for every foreign climber. Nepalis are required to pay around $1,000, while Sherpa guides and assistants are not required to pay for permits.

“We are happy that the season went well and the war in West Asia didn’t deter climbers from traveling to Nepal for mountaineering,” Himal Gautam, a director at the Department of Tourism said.

A woman carries a banner with the photo of New Zealander Edmund Hillary, right, and Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay, who became the first climbers to reach the top of Mt Everest (AP)

The Chinese government’s decision to close the northern route from Tibet may have helped Nepal generate more revenue, but it meant bigger crowds on the Nepali – plus congestion and pollution, according to Sherpa climbers. As well as pollution in and around base camps, the Sherpas seem increasingly concerned over extreme weather events and rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers.

But no wonder, the season also saw a slew of new Everest records. Most remarkable of them included Nepali Sherpa guide and climber Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Everest for a record 32nd time on May 17. The 56-year-old who was born in Thame village in the shadows of Everest broke his own record set in May 2025. He led an expedition team representing a popular expedition company.

The same day, Lhakpa Sherpa became the first woman ever to set foot on top of Everest for a record 11th time, breaking her own record. The 52-year-old who lives in the US with her daughters reached the summit leading another team of climbers. On May 24, Britain’s Kenton Cool scaled the mountain for a record 20th time, becoming the first non-Sherpa climber to achieve the feat.