International Everest Day: Wars, China Restriction Fail To Deter Climbers From Creating And Breaking Records
Sherpas are worried about the future of the Himalayas in times of climate change urging international community to do more to save the Himalayas.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST|
Updated : May 29, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nepal observed International Everest Day commemorating the first ascent of the highest mountain by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on May 29, 1953.
Seventy-three years on, the 8,849-metre-high mountain continues to draw mountaineers from around the world. Despite concerns over war in West Asia and the never-ending Russia-Ukraine war, the mountain saw all kinds of climbers from different corners of the world, vying for the highest summit. The government issued nearly 500 climbing permits and around 900 climbers, including Nepali Sherpa guides, made it to the top.
Nepal is home to 14 peaks above 8,000 metres, making it a mecca for high-altitude adventure activities such as mountaineering and trekking. Despite initial uncertainties posed by a huge mass of ice blocking the popular southern route just above Everest Base Camp on the Nepali side of the mountain, most climbers succeeded during the favourable weather window in the third week of May.
On May 20, a record 274 climbers scaled the highest mountain in a single day, breaking the past such record of 2019. Then a photo of climbers’ traffic-jam along the slope leading to the top of Everest went viral.
Officials at Nepal’s Department of Tourism are delighted as the 2026 spring season saw a record number of permits plus royalties worth an estimated $7.4 million - thanks to a recent hike in permit fee which jumped to $15,000 for every foreign climber. Nepalis are required to pay around $1,000, while Sherpa guides and assistants are not required to pay for permits.
“We are happy that the season went well and the war in West Asia didn’t deter climbers from traveling to Nepal for mountaineering,” Himal Gautam, a director at the Department of Tourism said.
The Chinese government’s decision to close the northern route from Tibet may have helped Nepal generate more revenue, but it meant bigger crowds on the Nepali – plus congestion and pollution, according to Sherpa climbers. As well as pollution in and around base camps, the Sherpas seem increasingly concerned over extreme weather events and rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers.
But no wonder, the season also saw a slew of new Everest records. Most remarkable of them included Nepali Sherpa guide and climber Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Everest for a record 32nd time on May 17. The 56-year-old who was born in Thame village in the shadows of Everest broke his own record set in May 2025. He led an expedition team representing a popular expedition company.
The same day, Lhakpa Sherpa became the first woman ever to set foot on top of Everest for a record 11th time, breaking her own record. The 52-year-old who lives in the US with her daughters reached the summit leading another team of climbers. On May 24, Britain’s Kenton Cool scaled the mountain for a record 20th time, becoming the first non-Sherpa climber to achieve the feat.
On May 23, Neelam Paudel created history by becoming the first Nepali transgender woman to set foot on top of Everest. She won applause from many, not least the LGBTIQ+ community.
Also this past week, several climbers set new “Triple Crown” records by successfully scaling all the three peaks of Mount Everest range – Everest, Lhotse and Nuptse, all measuring over 8000 metres.
Pasang Sona Sherpa set an interesting new record by scaling Everest from three different routes in less than a year. The 30-year-old scaled Everest on May 21. Last October, he had scaled the mountain from the technically-challenging Hornbein Couloir route on the Tibetan side. And last May he had climbed from the popularly-used Tibetan route.
Arguably the most remarkable of all the feats was achieved by a former Russian soldier without legs, who scaled the highest mountain by moving up and down the treacherous slopes on his hands. Rustam Nabiev had lost his legs in an accident in his barracks in 2015, and is amputated below his waist.
Nabiev celebrated his 34th birthday before setting out on the mountain. He took longer than usual to climb up and down the mountain but his videos of crossing metal ladders and climbing the mountain by using his hands have gone viral. For example, it took nearly a week for him to make the final push above 8,000 metres; whereas able-bodied climbers complete it within one or two days. He made it to the top on May 23.
Prior to Nabiev, a Nepali former Gurkha soldier from Rolpa had set a similar record atop Everest. Hari Budha Magar had lost his legs below the knees in an ambush in Afghanistan in 2010. Yet remaining undeterred in spite of the accident, he kept going with his prosthetic limbs; in May 2023 he scaled the highest mountain.
But not all of those who eyed the peak of Everest were lucky. Five climbers – two Nepalis, two Indians and an American - lost their lives while attempting to scale the mountain.
Additionally, the big crowd of climbers above 8000 metres - considered “death zone” because of the thin air in the altitude - May 20 onwards, caused a bit of excitement amid congestion to climbers, according to climbers who have safely returned to Kathmandu.
“Overall, the season was good and there was no major issue,” said Purnima Shrestha, a photojournalist-turned-mountain-guide who reached the summit of Everest for the sixth time this past week. “We were fearing a traffic jam on the route, but everything was smooth and it all went well.”
Meanwhile, several Sherpa climbers participated in International Everest Day rallies in Kathmandu and other cities, urging the international community to do much more to preserve the Himalayas – the water towers of Asia – in the face of climate change and extreme weather events that have become common in recent times.
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