International Criminal Court Opens Hearings Into Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on March 9, 2025. ( AP )

The Hague: Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court told judges on Monday that former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte encouraged death squads to carry out extrajudicial killings using fear and financial rewards.

The court in The Hague is holding pretrial hearings for the ex-leader, who is facing three counts of crimes against humanity for deadly anti-drugs crackdowns he oversaw while in office.

According to prosecutors, police and hit squad members carried out dozens of murders at Duterte's behest, motivated by the promise of money or to avoid becoming targets themselves. "For some, killing reached the level of a perverse form of competition," deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said in his opening statement.

Duterte, 80, was not present in the courtroom, having waived his right to appear. He has described the charges as an "outrageous lie." Last month, judges found he was fit to stand trial, after postponing an earlier hearing over concerns about his health.

The Hague hearing is not a trial, but allows prosecutors to outline their case in court. After weighing the evidence, judges have 60 days to decide whether it is strong enough to merit putting Duterte on trial. The charges date from Duterte's time as mayor of the southern Philippine city of Davao and later as president, and include dozens of killings as part of his so-called war on drugs.

In the Philippines, dozens of activists with relatives of suspects killed in Duterte's anti-drugs crackdowns held a noisy protest in metropolitan Manila on Monday. More than 100 relatives gathered to watch the pretrial hearings on big TV screens in three venues organized by civic groups in the capital region.