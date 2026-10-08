ETV Bharat / international

International Criminal Court Judges Say Philippine Ex-President Rodrigo Duterte Fit To Stand Trial

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026 ( AP )

The Hague: Judges at the International Criminal Court have ruled that former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is fit to stand trial on charges of crimes against humanity linked to the so-called war on drugs he waged while in office, the court announced Thursday.

Duterte, 81, denies the charges. His trial is scheduled to open on Nov. 30. The ex-leader is accused of murder and attempted murder for his alleged involvement in dozens of killings as part of the war on drugs.

The court’s Sept. 28 ruling that he is fit to face justice came after an independent panel of experts said that Duterte “has the capacity to understand the charges,” and follow the proceedings including the implications of entering a plea — which he will be asked to do when the trial opens, the court said in a statement.