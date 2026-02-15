International Childhood Cancer Day: 50,000 New Cases Detected In India Every Year
While over 80 percent patients recover in developed countries, the recovery rate is low in low-income countries.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Jaipur: International Childhood Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 15 to raise awareness about childhood and adolescent cancer, highlight the importance of early detection, and provide support to children and their families.
The initiative was launched by Childhood Cancer International in 2002. The message of this day is clear: early detection and treatment can cure childhood cancer.
According to the World Health Organization, millions of children are diagnosed with cancer every year worldwide. In high-income countries with better treatment facilities, more than 80 percent of children recover, while in low- and middle-income countries, this figure is less than 30 percent. Experts say that some cases of cancer may be environmentally or lifestyle-related, while genetic factors are responsible for about 10 percent of cases.
What Cancer Looks Like In Children
Cancer can occur at any age, but it becomes a more sensitive issue when it occurs in children. Sometimes, its symptoms may mimic common illnesses, so parents should not be negligent when their children are unwell.
Dr Shivani Mathur, a specialist at Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital in Jaipur said that while treatment in children is challenging, the good news is that children have a higher chance of recovery.
Common Cancers In Children
According to Dr Shivani, childhood cancers are different from those in adults and progress rapidly, requiring specialized treatment. The most common cancers in children are leukemia (blood cancer), brain tumors, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, Wilms' tumor, retinoblastoma, osteosarcoma, and Ewing's sarcoma.
Childhood Cancer Scenario In India
According to the National Cancer Registry, children (0-14 years) account for approximately 4% of all cancer patients in the country. Approximately 50,000 new childhood cancer cases are reported in India each year. Leukemia is the most common, accounting for approximately 25 to 30% of cases. Experts say that if treatment is started early, more than 80% of children can be cured.
Don't Ignore These Symptoms In Children
According to health experts, some common signs of cancer in children include persistent fatigue, prolonged fever, sudden weight loss, bone or joint pain, frequent infections, lumps or swelling on the body, poor vision, or a white spot in the eye. If these symptoms persist for a long time, you should consult a doctor.
Although cancer cannot be completely prevented, certain precautions can reduce the risk, such as providing nutritious food to children, regular vaccinations, keeping children away from pollution and chemicals, and regular health checkups.
Free Treatment
According to Dr Upendra Sharma, the hospital's hemato-oncologist, two special programs for children are running free of charge. He said that under the "Jeevandan" program, three low-risk blood cancers are treated. From August 2014 to December 2025, 286 children were treated at a cost of Rs 10.73 crore, of which 178 have completely recovered, he added. Additionally, children suffering from kidney cancer are being treated under the Wilms Tumor Project, which began in 2016 as per Dr Sharma. So far, 21 children have been successfully treated.
Read More: