International Childhood Cancer Day: 50,000 New Cases Detected In India Every Year

Jaipur: International Childhood Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 15 to raise awareness about childhood and adolescent cancer, highlight the importance of early detection, and provide support to children and their families.

The initiative was launched by Childhood Cancer International in 2002. The message of this day is clear: early detection and treatment can cure childhood cancer.

According to the World Health Organization, millions of children are diagnosed with cancer every year worldwide. In high-income countries with better treatment facilities, more than 80 percent of children recover, while in low- and middle-income countries, this figure is less than 30 percent. Experts say that some cases of cancer may be environmentally or lifestyle-related, while genetic factors are responsible for about 10 percent of cases.

What Cancer Looks Like In Children

Cancer can occur at any age, but it becomes a more sensitive issue when it occurs in children. Sometimes, its symptoms may mimic common illnesses, so parents should not be negligent when their children are unwell.

Dr Shivani Mathur, a specialist at Bhagwan Mahavir Cancer Hospital in Jaipur said that while treatment in children is challenging, the good news is that children have a higher chance of recovery.

Common Cancers In Children

According to Dr Shivani, childhood cancers are different from those in adults and progress rapidly, requiring specialized treatment. The most common cancers in children are leukemia (blood cancer), brain tumors, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, Wilms' tumor, retinoblastoma, osteosarcoma, and Ewing's sarcoma.