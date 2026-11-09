ETV Bharat / international

Internal Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang And 'Foreign Intelligence' Weighs On High-Flying Nvidia Shares

A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays news about Nvidia's stock price in New York, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. ( AP )

Shares of Nvidia tumbled 5% at the opening bell Monday after the computer chip maker, central to the artificial intelligence race, opened an investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort.”

Nvidia's announcement of the investigation on Sunday followed Huang’s acknowledgment that he had been intimate with a business executive who, according to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for China.

China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the spying allegations Monday, calling them a smear campaign against Beijing. Nvidia chips power many of the data centers and computing systems used to train and run AI models. Its advanced processors have also been a focus of U.S. export restrictions aimed at limiting China’s access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology. There's a small chance Huang is removed or steps down from the CEO post, wrote Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., saying that Huang is “not replaceable.”