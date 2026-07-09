ETV Bharat / international

Inquest Opens Into Indian-Origin Family’s Plunge To Death In UK

London: An inquest into the tragic deaths of an Indian-origin family of three who plunged to their deaths from a high-rise apartment block in south London opened this week.

Aditi Vijay Paralkar, 46, Rakesh Narayan Pai, 47, and their nine-year-old son Sid Rene Pai-Paralkar died in a case of suspected suicide, even as a Metropolitan Police investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The family’s fall from the 36th floor of a residential tower in the Elephant and Castle area of the UK capital occurred on May 27.

“I am very content to allow the police to have plenty of time to continue their investigation into these very tragic deaths," said Michelle Haste, assistant coroner at the London Inner South Coroner’s Court.

According to court reports, the inquest heard that all three were pronounced dead at the scene. While Paralkar and Pai died from multiple injuries, the cause of death for their son is yet to be determined.

Met Police Detective Sergeant Simon Monga was quoted in the 'Sun’ newspaper as saying that the family "fell from height on to another building", with their bodies later recovered by the London Fire Brigade.

He told the inquest hearing on Wednesday that his officers await the results of pathology and forensic examinations and continue reviewing evidence around the tragedy.