ETV Bharat / international

Industry Leader Sees Opportunities For Singapore-India Joint Ventures In West Asia

Singapore: Joint ventures between businesses from India and Singapore are set to gain from potential opportunities in redevelopment in West Asia once the region moves towards stabilisation, a senior industry leader said on Tuesday.

India and Singapore have built a bilateral partnership over the past two decades that strategically complements them in a shifting global economy, said Neil Parekh, Chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

"The opportunity ahead lies in moving from trade and investment to co-creation, capability building, and global market leadership," he said, adding, "We expect to see significant opportunities for Singapore–India joint ventures."

He pointed out that Singapore and India are not just bilateral partners, "they are strategic complements in a shifting global economy." Parekh elaborated on Singapore's project structuring expertise and capital and governance frameworks while highlighting India's scale, manpower and execution capabilities.

"Together, this creates a compelling model for participation in large-scale infrastructure, logistics, urban development, and energy projects in the Middle East," he told PTI.

The industry veteran anticipates more tripartite collaborations between Singapore, India, and Middle Eastern partners — particularly in rebuilding and future-proofing economies in the region.

Responding to a question on India's place in Singapore's 'go and invest abroad' initiatives, Parekh said, "India is increasingly positioned not just as a destination market, but as a strategic growth partner for Singapore companies."

"We are seeing strong alignment in sectors such as infrastructure, digital economy, advanced manufacturing, and sustainability," he said.

Based on the work progressing in various phases between the two countries, Parekh sees greater institutional collaboration, more structured bilateral investment platforms, and increased co-creation in emerging sectors like AI, green energy, and logistics.

"India's scale, combined with Singapore's capital and governance strengths, creates a highly complementary partnership," he underlined.

As an industry body with 600 members, he said, SICCI is playing a role in enabling Singapore–India and India–ASEAN market access.