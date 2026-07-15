ETV Bharat / international

Industry Celebrates 'Landmark' FTA Entry Into Force To Catalyse India-UK Trade

London: Business and industry groups across India and the UK welcomed the free trade agreement (FTA) coming into force on Wednesday, which is set to unleash a flurry of tariff cuts that will catalyse bilateral trade through greater two-way movement of goods and services.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer in July last year. It is expected to at least double the trade between the two countries from the current annual levels of an estimated 48 billion pounds by 2030 and also boost their GDPs by nearly 5 billion pounds every year in the long run.

“The agreement will make it easier for our businesses to trade, invest and grow, while creating new opportunities across financial and professional services,” Dame Susan Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London, told PTI.

Referencing her recent visit to India, the global ambassador for the UK capital's financial hub said she witnessed the scale of opportunity in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies first-hand as she dubbed CETA a “landmark moment” for both nations.

“The City of London will support India’s growth ambitions through global expertise in sustainable finance, insurance, capital markets and fintech. This agreement is the start of a brilliant journey within an ambitious partnership. “I look forward to seeing greater flows of investment, innovation and talent between our two countries in the years ahead,” she said.

From aerospace to food and healthcare to financial services, CETA has been described as one of the most comprehensive trade deals that India has ever agreed to. It will support industries employing millions, such as textiles, footwear and engineering goods.

“Well, happy birthday to CETA – the much-awaited agreement that is going to catalyse the trade and economy between two great nations, Great Britain and India," said Dr Kishore Jayaraman, Group CEO of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC). “It is a day that the industry has been looking forward to, one that will put us on the right growth curve for the future," he said.

Jayaraman said the UKIBC, a cheerleader of the pact through the negotiations, will double down with all its industry partners and governments on both sides to leverage the many benefits that will flow from CETA.

“We are now in the execution phase of this deal. The potential for both countries is enormous. The quoted figure is about 25 billion pounds increase in trade per year, but that is perhaps an underestimate of what it could potentially be,” said Anuj Chande, Partner at Grant Thornton UK and Head of its South Asia Business Group.

Based on the group’s annual ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’ analysis, Chande expects a significant bounce in the number of Indian companies operating in the UK – doubling from the current levels of around 2,000 by 2030.

“The volume and size of investment will increase immensely,” he predicted, highlighting technology as a “forerunner sector” alongside defence, advanced manufacturing and life sciences.

Tanuj Kapilashrami, Group Chief Operating Officer at Standard Chartered, hailed the FTA as a “landmark step forward for one of the world’s most important growth corridors”. “By reducing trade tariffs, expanding market access and providing greater certainty for investors, it will create new opportunities for businesses of all sizes to invest and grow.