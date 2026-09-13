ETV Bharat / international

Search Underway For Indonesian Passenger Ship Carrying More Than 240 People After It Loses Contact

Jakarta: Indonesian rescuers launched a search operation Sunday after authorities lost contact with a passenger ship carrying more than 240 people in the Java Sea while traveling from East Java to South Kalimantan province, officials said.

The Search and Rescue Office in the city of Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan, which is located on Borneo island, said it received a report two hours after contact was lost with the Virgo Transport 8 at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The ship had departed from Surabaya, Indonesia's second largest city in East Java province, en route to Banjarmasin.

"The ship's operator reported the incident to authorities after receiving information that the vessel had encountered bad weather," said I Putu Sudayana, who heads the Search and Rescue Office, in a video briefing.