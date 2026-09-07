ETV Bharat / international

Indonesia Keeps Several Airports Closed Though Volcanic Eruption Is Easing

In this drone photo released by the Geological Agency (Badan Geologi) of Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Mount Anak Krakatau spews volcanic smoke in Sunda Strait, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 ( AP )

Jakarta: Indonesia extended the closure of several airports and shifted schools to remote learning in affected areas on Monday even though a volcanic eruption that has halted nearly 3,000 flights and coated areas with ash was subsiding.

The continuous, 25-hour eruption of Anak Krakatau that produced a fountain of lava and a boom heard 700 kilometers (435 miles) away ended Sunday, the country's Geological Agency said. But it remained active Monday with moderate, intermittent eruptions, dark ash emissions and small, localized earthquakes.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said Monday that authorities decided to extend the temporary closure of seven airports until midnight from an earlier deadline of 6 p.m., despite improving conditions at some facilities. Previously, Atung Bungsu Airport in Pagar Alam, a city in South Sumatra province, resumed normal operations Monday morning.

"We are taking a conservative approach because wind direction is highly dynamic,” Purwagandhi said in a statement. “We want to ensure that volcanic ash has moved away from airports around Anak Krakatau.” Although tests at several airports showed no traces of volcanic ash, operations will not resume until further assessments are completed, Purwagandhi said.