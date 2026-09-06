ETV Bharat / international

Indonesia Cancels Flights At Jakarta Airport As Anak Krakatau Volcano Erupts

In this image released by Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG), lava glows during the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in Sunda Strait, Indonesia, Saturday ( AP )

Jakarta: Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupted early Sunday, prompting the cancellation of all flights at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport as volcanic ash drifted across parts of western Indonesia.

Indonesia's Geological Agency said the volcanic island located in Indonesia's Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands showed signs of activity Saturday and erupted for 30 seconds at 3:53 a.m. Sunday.

There were no casualties reported and no evacuation order issued. The nearest settlement is more than 16 kilometers (10 miles). But the agency warned residents and visitors to stay at least 3 kilometres (1.9 miles) from the volcano's active crater.

Volcanic ash spread across parts of the capital, Jakarta, and Lampung province on the southern tip of Sumatra island, Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said.

"Due to increased activity from the Mount Anak Krakatau eruption, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport has temporarily suspended flight operations from 5:30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.," the airport said in a travel advisory early Sunday.