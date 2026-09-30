ETV Bharat / international

Women Fight Fires And Sexism In Indonesian Borneo

Ketapang, Indonesia: Housework in the morning followed by several hours of firefighting: women in Indonesian Borneo risk life and limb to battle blazes making their communities sick, all while shouldering a sexist backlash. More than 100 women, many of them homemakers, are volunteer members of an initiative dubbed "Power of Mama", patrolling daily for smoke and flames and jumping in to put out fires when needed.

Formed in 2022, the "Mamas", as they call themselves, are spread over a dozen villages in the Ketapang regency of rural Kalimantan -- the name for Indonesia's part of Borneo. It is a region where traditional gender roles define women as the main providers of childcare, cooking and cleaning, and where firefighting is a male domain.

"There have been sarcastic remarks," homemaker and mother Ramilah, 46, told AFP in Tanjungpura village after helping battle a nearby peatland fire with more than a dozen other women.

"We have explained that our intention is good, to help... and Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), the community has begun to accept it," said Ramilah, who, like many Indonesians, has only one name.

The women set out on a smoke-saturated September Saturday -- some on motorbikes, others piled onto the back of a pickup truck with a water pump and some buckets. They wore orange jump suits and rubber boots for protection, most sporting hijabs under their hard hats.

Surgical masks were their only shield against the toxic smoke in which they battled for hours. Peatland fires are common in Kalimantan and can smoulder and spread under the soil for weeks or months, emitting huge quantities of smoke and sometimes causing surface blazes.

'Protect our forest'

Ramilah said she joined the initiative "to protect our forest" and counter the toxic haze emitted by the fires that has "had a big impact -- especially for my child, who now can't go to school". It makes for much longer days. Ramilah starts at the crack of dawn with housework, taking care of the cows and feeding the family's stock of tilapia fish.

Fire patrols and operations are from about 10 am to 1 pm, "then working at home again until night", she said. The "Power of Mama", with backing from Indonesia's YIARI wildlife rehabilitation foundation, was inspired by the hardships experienced in 2019, when wildfires ravaged Kalimantan during another tough episode of the El Nino weather phenomenon that typically brings severe drought to Indonesia.