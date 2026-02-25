ETV Bharat / international

Indo-Canadian Translator Padma Viswanathan On 2026 International Booker Prize Longlist

London: Padma Viswanathan, a Canadian writer of Indian heritage, was on Tuesday named on the 2026 International Booker Prize longlist as the English translator of a “haunting” Portuguese language novel by Brazilian author Ana Paula Maia. ‘On Earth As It Is Beneath’, described by judges as a stark exploration of power and corruption, is among 13 worldwide contenders for the coveted literary honour.

The annual prize, worth 50,000 pounds, divided equally between the author and translator, was last year won by Kannada writer-activist Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi for the short story collection ‘Heart Lamp’. “On Earth As It Is Beneath is a stark, unsettling exploration of power, violence, destruction and institutional corruption that will linger with readers long after the final page,” the judging panel said of the work translated by US-based Viswanathan.

The 58-year-old Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville is an accomplished playwright and author, whose novels have been published in eight countries. “The calibre and variety of translated fiction being published in the UK is unbelievable,” said author Natasha Brown, chair of the 2026 judging panel.

“As judges, we’ve been spoilt for choice during these past eight months reading this year’s 128 submissions. Our discussions are always lively, and we’ve often been surprised by the myriad ways these books engaged us,” she said.

The other works this year include: ‘The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran’ by Shida Bazyar and translated from German by Ruth Martin; ‘We Are Green and Trembling’ by Argentinian author Gabriela Cabezón Cámara and translated from Spanish by Robin Myers; ‘The Remembered Soldier’ by Anjet Daanje and translated from Dutch by David McKay, and ‘The Deserters’ by Mathias Énard and translated from French by Charlotte Mandell.