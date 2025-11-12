ETV Bharat / international

Indigenous Protesters Clash With Security At COP30 Summit In Brazil

UN police officers were asking those still inside the COP30 venue to evacuate the vast site of giant air-conditioned tents.

Security personnel clash with indigenous people and students as they storm the venue during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 11, 2025.
Security personnel clash with indigenous people and students as they storm the venue during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 11, 2025. (AFP)
author img

By AFP

Published : November 12, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Belém: Dozens of Indigenous protesters clashed with security guards Tuesday at the COP30 summit in Brazil, causing minor injuries in a rare incident of violence at the UN climate talks.

In the evening, Indigenous demonstrators and their supporters breached security barriers at the main entrance to the conference hall in Belem and scuffled with security officers there. The incident caused "minor injuries to two security staff, and minor damage to the venue," a spokesperson for United Nations Climate Change told AFP.

"Brazilian and UN security personnel took protective actions to secure the venue, following all established security protocols. Brazilian and UN authorities are investigating the incident," the spokesperson said. "The venue is fully secured, and COP negotiations continue." Calm was quickly restored and security staff used tables and chairs to barricade the entrance to the high-level "blue zone" at the heart of the conference venue.

An AFP journalist saw a police officer being evacuated in a wheelchair. Security inside the COP30 venue falls under the responsibility of the United Nations, while local authorities take charge of the surrounding area. UN police officers were asking those still inside the COP30 venue to evacuate the vast site of giant air-conditioned tents.

"The Indigenous movement wanted to present its demands inside the blue zone but were not allowed in," said Joao Santiago, a professor at the Federal University of Para. Maria Clara, a protester with the Rede Sustentabilidade Bahia association, told AFP she wanted to draw attention to the plight of Indigenous peoples.

"These voices are ignored," she said. "They entered the COP30 venue to protest the fact that the COP will end but the destruction continues." Last week, Brazil's Minister for Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, said the UN summit would be "the best COP in terms of Indigenous participation."

Also Read:

  1. Demand For Air Con Set To Triple By 2050, Warns UN
  2. Climate Disasters Killed 80,000, Hit 1.3 Billion In India Since 1995: CRI Report

TAGGED:

CLIMATE
COP30
UN
BRAZIL
DEMONSTRATION
COP30 SUMMIT IN BRAZIL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.