Indigenous Protesters Clash With Security At COP30 Summit In Brazil

Security personnel clash with indigenous people and students as they storm the venue during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 11, 2025. ( AFP )

Belém: Dozens of Indigenous protesters clashed with security guards Tuesday at the COP30 summit in Brazil, causing minor injuries in a rare incident of violence at the UN climate talks.

In the evening, Indigenous demonstrators and their supporters breached security barriers at the main entrance to the conference hall in Belem and scuffled with security officers there. The incident caused "minor injuries to two security staff, and minor damage to the venue," a spokesperson for United Nations Climate Change told AFP.

"Brazilian and UN security personnel took protective actions to secure the venue, following all established security protocols. Brazilian and UN authorities are investigating the incident," the spokesperson said. "The venue is fully secured, and COP negotiations continue." Calm was quickly restored and security staff used tables and chairs to barricade the entrance to the high-level "blue zone" at the heart of the conference venue.

An AFP journalist saw a police officer being evacuated in a wheelchair. Security inside the COP30 venue falls under the responsibility of the United Nations, while local authorities take charge of the surrounding area. UN police officers were asking those still inside the COP30 venue to evacuate the vast site of giant air-conditioned tents.