ETV Bharat / international

India’s Support For Palestine Sends A Strategic Message Beyond Humanitarian Aid

New Delhi: India's announcement of new humanitarian and development projects for Palestine under the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) carries significance far beyond development assistance.

Coming in the aftermath of the US-Israel military campaign against Iran and at a time when Gaza continues to grapple with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the move reflects New Delhi’s broader strategy of balancing competing interests in West Asia – deepening strategic ties with Israel, preserving strong partnerships with Arab states, and reaffirming its longstanding support for the Palestinian cause through multilateral institutions.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV & OIA), while representing India at the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Palestine Donor Group (PDG) in Brussels on Monday, emphasised that India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people, and reaffirmed India’s continued support to a two-state solution, as well as to Palestine’s membership of the UN.

“She underlined India’s ongoing developmental assistance, including capacity building programmes and humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine, noting that India’s projects are demand-driven and largely centred on healthcare, education, capacity building, and vocational training,” the statement reads.

“While stating that India is currently engaged in major projects in healthcare, women’s empowerment and institution building in Palestine, she announced several new projects focused on rehabilitation, health, education and vocational training.”

The Ministry further stated that Ranganathan also attended a meeting hosted by Belgium as the incoming Chair of the Advisory Commission of UNRWA, during which she highlighted India’s continued support for the agency and its efforts in Palestine.

Meanwhile, speaking at the launch of India’s campaign for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the period 2028-29 in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has also committed to setting up a specialty hospital, an artificial limb fitment centre and a vocational training institute for Palestine.

“This is in line with our longstanding support for a two-state solution,” Jaishankar said.

Addressing a regular media briefing here on Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that, during the meeting in Brussels, India reiterated its commitment to being a long-standing development partner of Palestine.

“We also want to do more for the Palestinian people through both bilaterally, through our development projects, as also through UNRWA,” Jaiswal said.

“We have been contributing to UNRWA and we will continue to do that as well. This particular meeting was organised by the European Commission and the Palestinian Authority.”

Rather than representing a shift in India’s policy, the announcements, both in Brussels and in New York, reinforce New Delhi’s long-standing approach of maintaining strategic partnerships with Israel while simultaneously supporting the Palestinian cause through development assistance and backing a two-state solution.

India has consistently supported Palestinian self-determination since before the establishment of Israel. Although diplomatic relations with Israel have deepened significantly since the 1990s – especially in defence, agriculture, cyber security and technology - India has never officially abandoned its support for the two-state policy.

Ranganathan’s statement in Brussels reaffirmed three long-standing pillars of Indian policy: support for a negotiated two-state solution, support for Palestine’s membership of the UN, and continued developmental and humanitarian assistance. The announcement of new projects in healthcare, education, rehabilitation, vocational training and women’s empowerment demonstrates policy continuity rather than policy change.

The announcement comes at an exceptionally sensitive moment.

The US-Israel military campaign against Iran fundamentally altered West Asia’s strategic environment. It has intensified concerns across the Global South about the humanitarian costs of prolonged regional conflicts.

Against this backdrop, India’s renewed engagement with UNRWA sends several diplomatic messages.

India has expanded defence and strategic cooperation with Israel over the past decade.

However, by announcing additional assistance for Palestinians amid the regional conflict, New Delhi demonstrated that strategic ties with Israel do not imply abandoning Palestinian humanitarian concerns.