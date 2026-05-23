India's Quad Diplomacy Gains Momentum Amid Global Strategic Realignment
As geopolitical rivalries sharpen in Asia, the Quad is increasingly becoming central to balancing power in the Indo-Pacific region.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be hosted by India on May 26 comes at a time of mounting geopolitical turbulence stretching from the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait to the Indian Ocean and West Asia.
Against this backdrop, the gathering in New Delhi is expected to reinforce the Quad's role as a key pillar of the evolving Indo-Pacific strategic architecture.
The diplomatic momentum preceding the meeting was underscored by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday, highlighting Washington’s growing emphasis on India's central role in regional security calculations.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) following Saturday’s meeting, Rubio briefed the Prime Minister on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties.
"Secretary Rubio shared the US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia," the PMO stated following the meeting that lasted over an hour. "Prime Minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy."
In a significant development, Rubio also extended an invitation to Modi to visit the White House in the near future.
News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future! 🇺🇸🤝🇮🇳— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 23, 2026
“News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!" US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor posted on his X handle following the meeting.
For New Delhi, hosting the Quad ministerial is both a reflection of India's rising global profile and a signal of its expanding influence in shaping Indo-Pacific geopolitics.
According to a separate statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, in keeping with the Quad vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, the foreign ministers of India, the US, Japan and Australia will build on discussions held in Washington in July last year.
"They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern," the Ministry stated.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will join Jaishankar and Rubio during the meeting on May 26.
The origins of the Quad lie in the humanitarian cooperation that followed the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. India, the US, Japan and Australia formed the "Tsunami Core Group" to coordinate disaster relief operations, demonstrating their ability to cooperate effectively in a regional crisis.
The grouping gradually evolved into a broader strategic concept. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emerged as one of the principal architects of the Quad idea, advocating a "democratic security diamond" linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans. His vision centred on protecting maritime commons and ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remained open, stable and rules-based.
However, the Quad's initial momentum stalled in 2008 when Australia, under Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, withdrew from the arrangement due to concerns about provoking China and jeopardising Canberra's deep economic relationship with Beijing.
The grouping was revived in 2017 against the backdrop of a dramatically altered regional security environment. China's expanding military footprint in the South China Sea, growing naval assertiveness, and the strategic implications of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) prompted renewed convergence among the four democracies.
The revival also coincided with the emergence of the 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' concept championed by Japan and later embraced by the US under President Trump. The Quad's formal re-emergence at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila in 2017 marked the beginning of its transformation into one of the Indo-Pacific's most influential strategic platforms.
By hosting the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting next week, India is reinforcing its position as a key Indo-Pacific power and an indispensable pillar of the Quad framework. New Delhi's diplomatic balancing strategy — maintaining strategic autonomy while deepening ties with Western democracies — has elevated India's importance in global geopolitics.
India's geographical location astride critical Indian Ocean sea lanes makes it central to maritime security calculations. As concerns rise over the vulnerability of global supply chains and energy routes, India is increasingly viewed as a stabilising force capable of shaping Indo-Pacific security architecture.
The meeting also highlights New Delhi's growing comfort with minilateral groupings that advance Indian strategic interests without binding military commitments.
While the Quad initially drew attention as a strategic counterweight to China, it has evolved into a broader platform covering economic security, critical technologies, infrastructure, health security and climate resilience.
In recent years, the Quad has launched initiatives on semiconductor cooperation, resilient supply chains, undersea cable protection, vaccine distribution, critical minerals and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
The meeting next week is expected to push these non-military dimensions further, reflecting the Quad’s effort to present itself as a provider of regional public goods rather than simply a security bloc.
However, speculations continue about how effective the Quad will be under the Trump administration in the US in the context of the current geopolitical scenario.
According to veteran US-based Indian-origin journalist and author Mayank Chhaya, who closely follows American politics, as important as the Quad might be from the Indian standpoint, it currently does not have the same level of importance from the American vantage point.
"In fact, a case can be made that the Quad has been downgraded currently as far as the Trump administration’s foreign policy priorities are concerned," Chhaya told ETV Bharat over the phone from Chicago.
"Much of that downgrade stems from Washington's apparent view that Beijing could help end the Iran war as well reopen the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump's recent summit with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing stood out for his strikingly conciliatory tone in contrast to the austere and somewhat distant language of his Chinese counterpart."
He further explained that the Quad is seen by Beijing as a quadrilateral attempt between the US, India, Japan and Australia aimed at, at least moderating, if not containing, China in the Indo-Pacific and even beyond.
"That being the case and the US needing China’s help to lean on Iran to settle the protracted war, now into its third month, it seems doubtful whether the Quad will be reinvigorated to the extent India would like," Chhaya said.
"Of course, the US will keep the option to keep it as one of the geostrategic arrows in its arsenal, but I seriously wonder whether the grouping will experience a drastic alteration in its status. There is a measure of diplomatic stasis right now."
However, Ruchika Sharma, Research Associate at the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, sounded a somewhat positive note about the Quad's effectiveness.
"Secretary Rubio’s visit to New Delhi for the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is diplomatically significant, especially because of the ongoing energy concerns linked to US-Iran tensions in West Asia and instability around the Strait of Hormuz," Sharma said.
"Rubio's invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House also matters, particularly at a time when the US seems to be getting closer to Pakistan. Notably, the Quad meeting is happening after President Trump’s visit to China, which is widely interpreted as symbolic, growing fears of possible Chinese aggression on Taiwan and the recent halt in US arms sales to Taipei."
Put together, the upcoming 2026 Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is far more than a routine diplomatic gathering. It represents the continued institutional consolidation of one of the Indo-Pacific's most consequential strategic partnerships at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty.
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