ETV Bharat / international

India's Quad Diplomacy Gains Momentum Amid Global Strategic Realignment

In this image received on May 23, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting, in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and others are also present. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be hosted by India on May 26 comes at a time of mounting geopolitical turbulence stretching from the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait to the Indian Ocean and West Asia.

Against this backdrop, the gathering in New Delhi is expected to reinforce the Quad's role as a key pillar of the evolving Indo-Pacific strategic architecture.

The diplomatic momentum preceding the meeting was underscored by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday, highlighting Washington’s growing emphasis on India's central role in regional security calculations.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) following Saturday’s meeting, Rubio briefed the Prime Minister on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties.

"Secretary Rubio shared the US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia," the PMO stated following the meeting that lasted over an hour. "Prime Minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy."

In a significant development, Rubio also extended an invitation to Modi to visit the White House in the near future.

“News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!" US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor posted on his X handle following the meeting.

For New Delhi, hosting the Quad ministerial is both a reflection of India's rising global profile and a signal of its expanding influence in shaping Indo-Pacific geopolitics.

According to a separate statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, in keeping with the Quad vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, the foreign ministers of India, the US, Japan and Australia will build on discussions held in Washington in July last year.

"They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern," the Ministry stated.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will join Jaishankar and Rubio during the meeting on May 26.

The origins of the Quad lie in the humanitarian cooperation that followed the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. India, the US, Japan and Australia formed the "Tsunami Core Group" to coordinate disaster relief operations, demonstrating their ability to cooperate effectively in a regional crisis.

The grouping gradually evolved into a broader strategic concept. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emerged as one of the principal architects of the Quad idea, advocating a "democratic security diamond" linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans. His vision centred on protecting maritime commons and ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remained open, stable and rules-based.

However, the Quad's initial momentum stalled in 2008 when Australia, under Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, withdrew from the arrangement due to concerns about provoking China and jeopardising Canberra's deep economic relationship with Beijing.

The grouping was revived in 2017 against the backdrop of a dramatically altered regional security environment. China's expanding military footprint in the South China Sea, growing naval assertiveness, and the strategic implications of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) prompted renewed convergence among the four democracies.

The revival also coincided with the emergence of the 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' concept championed by Japan and later embraced by the US under President Trump. The Quad's formal re-emergence at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila in 2017 marked the beginning of its transformation into one of the Indo-Pacific's most influential strategic platforms.