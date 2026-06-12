ETV Bharat / international

India's Missile Development Reflects Ambitions Extending Beyond South Asia: Pak Official

Islamabad: A senior Pakistani defence official on Thursday claimed that India's long-range missile development reflected ambitions extending beyond South Asia.

Adviser to the National Command Authority, Lt Gen (retd) Mazhar Jamil, made the comments while addressing a seminar on Pakistan's nuclear weapon program organised by the Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS).

"The trajectory of India's strategic forces program, including its intercontinental range missile systems, is not oriented solely toward Pakistan or China. It is oriented toward establishing India as a global nuclear power capable of threatening major Western capitals,” Gen Jamil, a former director general of the Strategic Plans Division, claimed.