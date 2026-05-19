MEA Shuts Down Reports From 'Ignorant NGOs' As Questions Raised In Oslo Over Press Freedom, Human Rights
'We are 1/6th of the world’s population, but not 1/6th of the world’s problems,' says MEA Secretary Sibi George
Published : May 19, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday strongly defended India’s record on press freedom and human rights after a Norwegian journalist asked at a press conference in Oslo why "India should be trusted’ and why Prime Minister Modi does not take questions from the press.
MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George, addressing the press conference in Oslo, said many people misunderstand India after reading reports published by “ignorant NGOs”.
George also engaged in a tense exchange with the journalist while highlighting the scale and diversity of India’s media ecosystem.
#WATCH | Oslo, Norway | MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George says, " india is a country which believes in the rule of law. we have always been following rules wherever it is. we play by the book. that is india's reputation..." pic.twitter.com/EQCXvTSkIY— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026
“You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions,” George said.
“We are 1/6th of the world’s population, but not 1/6th of the world’s problems," he retorted.
The MEA Secretary (West) highlighted how India’s Constitution gives every citizen the fundamental right to approach the courts if he or she feels their rights have been infringed upon.
He said India ensured equal voting rights for women from the time of Independence. India believes in equality and human rights, adding that the right to vote and change governments remains the strongest example of democratic freedom, he said.
"We have a constitution which guarantees the rights of the people, fundamental rights of the people. We have, you know, we have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important. In 1947, we gave the freedom to vote for our women," he said.
"We won the freedom together. Many countries I know, the voting rights for women came after several decades after India gave that freedom. We believe in equality, we believe in human rights. And what is the best example of human rights? The right to change government, the right to vote. And that is what is happening in India. We are so proud of that," said Sibi George.
Emphasising India's adherence to legal norms and international standards, he added, "India is a country which believes in the rule of law. We have always been following rules wherever it is. We play by the book. That is India's reputation."
Responding to a question on why the world should trust India, Sibi George referred to the country's role during global challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted India's civilisational legacy.
George also cited India's contributions to mathematics, culture and global heritage.
He said, “You look around and you see an India connect everywhere in the world. India has the numbers you see on your phones--it originated in India. Shoonya, zero, originated in India. Chess originated in India. So we are proud of that civilisation. Yoga, which the world admires today, originated in India. India had epics and books.”
The exchange quickly spread across social media platforms in India, with many praising the senior diplomat for confidently handling the situation.
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