ETV Bharat / international

MEA Shuts Down Reports From 'Ignorant NGOs' As Questions Raised In Oslo Over Press Freedom, Human Rights

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday strongly defended India’s record on press freedom and human rights after a Norwegian journalist asked at a press conference in Oslo why "India should be trusted’ and why Prime Minister Modi does not take questions from the press.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George, addressing the press conference in Oslo, said many people misunderstand India after reading reports published by “ignorant NGOs”.

George also engaged in a tense exchange with the journalist while highlighting the scale and diversity of India’s media ecosystem.

“You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions,” George said.

“We are 1/6th of the world’s population, but not 1/6th of the world’s problems," he retorted.

The MEA Secretary (West) highlighted how India’s Constitution gives every citizen the fundamental right to approach the courts if he or she feels their rights have been infringed upon.