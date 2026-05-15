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India's Envoy In Beijing Discusses Border Developments And Bilateral Ties With Chinese Official

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Beijing: India’s new envoy to China, Vikram Doraiswami, has held an introductory meeting with Director General of China’s Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs Hou Yanqi, discussing developments concerning the border and bilateral relations. The department comes under China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The two sides had a productive exchange of views on developments related to the India-China border areas and reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations,” the Embassy of India in Beijing said in a social media post on X on Thursday.