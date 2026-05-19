ETV Bharat / international

India's Economic Transformation Post 2014 Anchor Point Of Ties With US: Kwatra

Washington: India's economic transformation since 2014 has been the anchor point of its expanding engagement with the US, Indian envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said here.

Addressing the Capitol Hill Summit 2026 organised by the US-India Friendship Council here on Monday, Kwatra said the passage of the SHANTI Act has unlocked opportunities for private sector collaboration in the civil nuclear power domain.

"One of the drivers, I must point out, is a set of transformational journeys that are currently taking place in India," he said, addressing the conference that was attended by US lawmakers, including Ro Khanna, Deborah Ross, Tim Moore and Senator Steve Daines.

Kwatra said India and the US had set a target to increase bilateral trade from approximately USD 220 billion annually to USD 500 billion by 2030. He said defence and security cooperation was one of the fastest-growing pillars of the India-US partnership, and New Delhi was the largest user of some American platforms outside the US.