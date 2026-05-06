ETV Bharat / international

India's Approach To Migration Grounded In Dignity, Respect For Rights: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh speaks at the Round Table 1 at the 2nd International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York on Tuesday. ( ANI )

United Nations: India’s approach to migration remains people-centric and grounded in dignity, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, underlining that mobility will remain an integral feature of a dynamic global economy.

“India’s approach to migration governance is holistic and pragmatic. It is driven by coordinated institutional efforts and broad societal engagement,” Singh said here Tuesday. He emphasised that “welfare and protection of our people” remains central to India’s approach.

“We have strengthened mechanisms to support migrants, particularly those in vulnerable situations, through initiatives such as the Indian Community Welfare Fund and the MADAD portal," he said. "Our responsive consular services also provide timely assistance, legal, financial, and insurance coverage to our nationals overseas,” he said.

Singh, who arrived here Sunday, is leading the Indian delegation for the Second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), being held under the auspices of the UN General Assembly from May 4-8. He addressed a round table at the UN headquarters on the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

In a post on X, Singh said that at the round table, he outlined measures taken by India to facilitate safe and regular migration through leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure, strengthening consular services, concluding migration and mobility agreements, while upskilling, training and providing pre-departure training of the country’s skilled labour.

“Highlighted that our approach to migration remains people-centric - grounded in dignity, inclusion, and respect for rights,” he said. India’s experience underscores the importance of leveraging technology, strengthening partnerships, and adopting a holistic lifecycle approach to migration governance, Singh said in his remarks.

“We are also aware that challenges remain, especially when it comes to strengthening social protection, addressing vulnerabilities, and improving data systems,” he said.