Indians Who Fled A Myanmar Cyberscam Center Are Being Flown Home From Thailand

India nationals, believed to have worked at scam center in Myanmar, board a plane at Thailand's Mae Sot International Airport in Tak, before being sent back to India, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. ( AP )

Mae Sot: India is repatriating on Thursday the first batch of hundreds of its nationals who last month fled to Thailand from Myanmar, where most had been working at a notorious center for online scams.

The center, known as KK Park on the outskirts of the border city of Myawaddy and said to house a major cybercrime operation, was raided by Myanmar’s army in mid-October to suppress cross-border online scams and illegal gambling. An Indian air force transport plane left Thailand en route to India and another plane was to leave later in the day, with about 270 out of 465 Indians who are to be repatriated.

The remainder will leave Thailand next Monday, according to Maj. Gen. Maitree Chupreecha, commander of the Thai army’s northern region Naresuan Task Force. In March, India repatriated 549 nationals after an earlier crackdown on cybercrime operations at the Myanmar-Thai border. Those currently being repatriated are among more than 1,500 people from 28 nations who fled the raid in Myawaddy.

Across the border in the Thai town of Mae Sot, Thai authorities had set up temporary facilities for housing and processing not just Indians, but also Chinese, Filipinos, Vietnamese, Ethiopians and Kenyans, among other nationalities.

In April, the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime estimated that hundreds of industrial-scale scam centers generate just under $40 billion in annual profits. Southeast Asia is the world epicenter for online scams, and hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been lured to work in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, where many were forced to perpetrate global scams involving false romances, fraudulent investments, and illegal gambling.