ETV Bharat / international

Indians Top UK’s Settlement, Citizenship Charts Ahead Of Stricter Rules

London: Indian nationals topped the charts of those seeking settlement and citizenship in the UK, according to official Home Office statistics released on Thursday.

The rules around settlement rights in Britain, currently applicable after five years to those on valid visa routes, are set to be doubled from later this year under Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s proposals.

The latest tranche of Immigration data released under the previous regime shows a 24 per cent spike in Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) application grants, also known as permanent settlement, which opens up the route to apply for British citizenship.

“In the YE [year ending] June 2026, Indian nationals remained the largest nationality group granted settlement, with grants (35,384) increasing by 51 per cent compared with the previous year," the Home Office said.

“This mainly reflected the growing number of Indian nationals who entered the UK on work routes in recent years and have since completed the qualifying period of continuous residence required for settlement," it noted.

Indians at 24,851 and Pakistanis at 18,489 were also logged as the two largest nationality groups granted British citizenship in the 2025 to 2026 period.

“Indian and Pakistani nationals continued to account for the highest numbers of British citizenship grants, mainly through naturalisation, and consistent with longstanding settlement trends,” a Home Office summary concluded.