ETV Bharat / international

Indians Top Student, Skilled Worker Visa Extensions Tally In UK

London: Indian students and skilled workers, including in the healthcare sector, continue to top the tally of visa extensions granted by the UK, according to official migration statistics released by the Home Office in London on Thursday.

After a recent downward trend, the number of sponsored study visas granted to foreign students increased by 3 per cent in the past year, with Indians granted 95,231 visas in the year ending (YE) December 2025. On the work visa front, the highest number of skilled worker extensions during the same period were issued to Indians.

“Indian nationals were the most common nationality being granted sponsored study visas in the YE December 2025, with 95,231 visas issued to main applicants (23 per cent of the total),” states the Home Office. “The highest numbers of health and care worker extensions in the YE December 2025 were issued to Indian (104,555), Nigerian (88,461) and Zimbabwean (28,914) nationals.

“The highest numbers of skilled worker extensions in the YE December 2025 were issued to Indian (90,031), Pakistani (16,098) and Nigerian (12,485) nationals. “The highest numbers of graduate extensions in the YE December 2025 were issued to Indian (90,153), Nigerian (42,220) and Pakistani (30,464) nationals," it notes.

The Graduate Route visa allows eligible international students who have successfully completed an eligible UK degree to remain in the country for up to two years to work or look for work, or 18 months for those applying on or after January 1, 2027.

Overall, Graduate Route extension grants decreased by 6 per cent in the latest year as the government's clampdown on family members joining international students as dependents kicked in.

The UK’s Work Rights Centre (WRC) charity cautioned against significantly fewer migrant care workers, nurses, therapists, scientists, education professionals and skilled tradespeople coming to work in the UK.