ETV Bharat / international

Indians, Pakistanis View Each Other As Greatest Threat: Pew Research

Washington: A large section of Indians and Pakistanis view each other as their greatest threat, reflecting the deep-entrenched distrust between the two neighbours, a new survey has found.

According to American think tank Pew Research, 54 per cent of surveyed adults in India described Pakistan as their greatest geopolitical threat, followed by China at 21 per cent. Similarly, 43 per cent of Pakistanis saw India as their greatest threat while 24 per cent each held the same views about Israel and China.

Pakistanis clearly point to China (75 per cent) as their most important ally and, to a lesser degree, to Saudi Arabia (12 per cent). About a third of Indians say Russia is their top ally (36 per cent), while 16 per cent name the US. Roughly a third of Indians did not answer the question.

Despite the camaraderie between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, only 15 per cent of Pakistanis hold a favourable opinion about the US. An overwhelming 90 per cent had a favourable view about China.

Pew Research found that only 12 per cent of Pakistanis had confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs, while 83 per cent held similar views about China’s President Xi Jinping.

Indians held much more positive views of Russia (58 per cent favourable) and President Vladimir Putin (51 per cent confidence) than Pakistanis do -- 39 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.