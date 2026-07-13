ETV Bharat / international

Vietnam Boat Capsize: Mortal Remains Of 15 Bodies Of 15 Indian Tourists To Be Repatriated Today

Hanoi: The mortal remains of the 15 Indian tourists who were killed in a boat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island will be repatriated to India later on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said. The mission said the mortal remains would be flown from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai on Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

"The flight is scheduled to depart Ho Chi Minh City at 1800 hrs local time and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai at 2135 hrs IST," it said in a social media post. The embassy said the respective state governments have been informed and requested to coordinate with the affected families for the onward transportation of the mortal remains to their final destinations.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three were from Andhra Pradesh, and two were from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women. "The Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City pray for the family members of the deceased," it said.

A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Friday, killing 15 Indian tourists. Sixteen others were rescued and have returned to India after receiving medical treatment, while one survivor remains in critical condition at a hospital in Phu Quoc.